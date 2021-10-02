Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: Enough!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, apparently has enough once and for all: The daughter of Brad Pitt, 56, and Angelina Jolie, 45, are said to have made a drastic decision …

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt calls for an end to the war of divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting in court for custody of their children for almost five years. In 2016, the Oscar winner filed for divorce completely unexpectedly, and the former Hollywood dream couple has been delivering one since then blatant mud fight, with which the 56-year-old in particular doesn’t get off very well.

Because in the fight for her children Angelina Jolie is evidently every means right: Years ago court documents revealed that Brad Pitt had been with for a long time Alcohol, drug, and anger problems had to fight, from which the children also suffered.

While the relationship with son Maddox has been tense since then, daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt continues to stick with her father. Again and again it was said that the 14-year-old had a particularly close bond with Papa Brad and had been fighting for years to be allowed to live with him – without success.

Is she breaking up with mom Angelina Jolie now?

Apparently Shiloh has finally had enough of all of this. As the US magazine “Woman’s Day” reports, the teenager does not want to spend any more time with mom Angelina Jolie until an agreement has finally been reached in the custody dispute. Most recently, the 45-year-old wanted to visit a supermarket together with daughter Zahara and Shiloh, but Shiloh is said to have refused to come – and there was a reason for that:

There was no reason for the shopping trip and it was obvious that her mother was just wanted her to be photographed. Shiloh worries about how her father might feel if he sees her and Angelina do something she really hates,

reports an insider.

According to the unknown source, it is no wonder that Shiloh Jolie-Pitt no longer wants to spend time with her famous mother – at least in public:

The poor kid gets more attention than the other five, and it’s no secret that she has always been her dad’s favorite. Therefore, there is a particularly high pressure on her to take one side. She just wants them to stop playing games and finally be nice to each other.

Hopefully Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will soon finally settle their bitter divorce war for the benefit of their children.