Sexy six pack! Lenny Kravitz (57) flashes with mega muscles

Well, if his fans don’t get really hot! Lenny Kravitz (57) has been a successful singer for decades. In addition to his music, Lisa Bonet’s ex-husband (53) is also a real heartthrob. The musician is only too happy to show off his well-trained body on the internet – but now he’s adding a shovel and surprising with a blatant six-pack: Lenny proudly presents his hardened abdominal muscles!

Via Instagram the 57-year-old shares a few snapshots of himself that are really tough. In an unbuttoned leopard shirt, the “Fly Away” interpreter poses while making coffee in his kitchen. Above all, he shows off his blatant muscles – and both the fans and his celebrity colleagues freak out at these pictures. “Good Lord! What do you eat or what’s in the water or in the genes? It’s not natural. Do you just work your abs all day?”, asks Channing Tatum (41). But Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) is just blown away: “Brother, that’s so inspiring!”

But what does training with the rocker look like? Lenny’s secret recipe: sport and a lot of discipline. But nutrition also plays a major role for the stage artist. “I pay great attention to what I put into my body”, he told the US men’s magazine Men’s Health.









