Scary audio books (not only) for Halloween: 6 recommendations

Scary audiobooks are ideal for autumn. Photo: PavelKant / Shutterstock





Fall is the perfect time to get scared – after all, Halloween is just around the corner. We have put together 6 scary radio plays and horror audio books that will teach you fear.

Creepy audio books and horror radio plays

# 1: DOORS – The beginning

Written by Markus Heitz, various storytellers

“DOORS – The Beginning” is just the prelude to an innovative audio book series. Because after reading this introductory story, you decide for yourself which door you go through and which audio book you will listen to next. In any case, you can expect a scary radio play with science fiction and fantasy elements.

Discover the interactive audio book now (AD)

# 2: Stuffed Animal Graveyard

Written by Stephen King, voiced by David Nathan

In a recommendation for scary audio books, the master of the horror and thriller genre should of course not be missing: Stephen King. The work “Friedhof der Kuscheltiere”, published in 1983, has meanwhile become a true classic. It will be read by David Nathan, one of the most popular audio book and voice actors in Germany. He is known, for example, as the voice of Johnny Depp and Christian Bale. For fans of horror audiobooks, this book about the cat who rises from the dead as a monster is an absolute must!







Listen now for free (AD)

# 3: Tales by Edgar Allan Poe

Written by Egar Allan Poe, read by Erich Räuker









Even before Stephen King could become the master of horror, another American author shaped the genre: Edgar Allan Poe is considered a pioneer in crime and horror literature. Poe is best known for his poems and short stories, especially for his mysterious and macabre tales. Enjoy these classics as audio books to get really into the autumn and Halloween mood!

Listen to Edgar Allan Poe’s stories as an audiobook (AD)

# 4: John Sinclair Classics

Written by Jason Dark, Oliver Döring, various storytellers

Anyone interested in German horror literature cannot avoid ghost hunter John Sinclair. The fictional investigator was invented in 1973 by author Helmut Rellergerd alias Jason Dark and has since experienced several hundred adventures. John Sinclair is the Chief Inspector at Scotland Yard and works in a special department dealing with paranormal phenomena. The first case leads him directly to an old castle in Scotland – if there is no scary mood …!

Listen to the John Sinclair Classics now (AD)

# 5: Talus – The Witches of Edinburgh

Written by Liza Grimm, spoken by Corinna Dorenkamp

What fits better between early morning fog and autumn storms than a story about witches and wizards set in mystical Scotland? In “Talus” by the young German author Liza Grimm, a wide variety of characters meet: a skeptical student who suddenly faces a real ghost, a talented tarotist who is afraid of the future and a young witch who curses her talent and a proud water wizard who seeks the truth. Immerse yourself in the fantastic story of the legendary artifact Talus.

Listen to a free audio sample at Audible now (AD)

# 6: The Sandman

Written by Neil Gaiman, various storytellers

Forget everything you’ve heard so far. Neil Gaiman’s “The Sandman” series not only revolutionized the world of comics, but now also the world of radio plays. The acclaimed and award-winning graphic novel is about Lord Morpheus, the mighty ruler of dreams, stories and fantasies, who wants to regain his power after years of imprisonment. For this he descends, among other things, to hell and chases after escaped nightmares.

Listen to “The Sandman” now as a radio play (ANZEIGE)