Rihanna: wicked lingerie babe! THIS lingerie hammer makes the fans weak

You don’t see that every day: For her underwear brand “Savage X Fenty”, Rihanna slipped into the wickedest lingerie in the new collection. In the asymmetrical snake catsuit made of black lace, the singer makes the fans gasp.

Rihannas Underwear brand “Savage X Fenty” offers unusual Lingerie for every size and body shape. The most famous model of the underwear brand is clearly the US star himself. The “Good Girl Gone Bad” singer is now posing in one of the most wicked parts of the Instagram photo and video network.

Rihanna in a wicked snake catsuit made of black lace

“Cold-Hearted Snake Asymmetrical Lace Catsuit” is the name of the part that Rihanna lolls in on the latest Instagram photo, according to the Savage X Fenty Web Site. The asymmetrical snake catsuit made of black, semi-transparent lace hugs the luxury curves of the native Barbadian like a second skin. “Give ’em more than a peek,” urges Rihanna in the caption of the two-part photo series, referring to the “Savage X Fenty” collection. There the catsuit is also available in the colors hunter green and henna red for a proud 104.95 euros.









Fans of the “Umbrella” singer are hot for Rihanna lingerie

If you cut such a good figure as the beautiful Rihanna in the full body made of lace, it should be a worthwhile investment. The followers of the US star see something similar to what they make clear to their idol through hundreds of comments in the comment column. “Yessss !!!! Here for for it” (“Yes, that’s why I’m here”), exults a user who has already been waiting for the part. Another explains: “I love this”. The following subscriber is also likely to be a potential buyer. She asks: “GURRRLLLLLL we need this in the Philippines, ASAP”. We can be curious which lingerie smashers will adorn Rihanna’s body next.

