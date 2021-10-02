Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsRiccardo Simonetti on Britney Spears - "I don't believe everything that's posted...
News

Riccardo Simonetti on Britney Spears – “I don’t believe everything that’s posted there” – people

By Arjun Sethi
0
154




It is the first step back to freedom for Britney Spears (39)!

On Wednesday, Jamie Spears, 69, was deposed as his daughter’s guardian after 13 years. For the fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, the verdict was a relief. There were cheers in front of the courthouse.

Riccardo Simontti (28) is one of the biggest Britney Spears fans. The entertainer to BILD: “I would like that she can soon really be free and shape her life according to her own ideas.”

The reason: Britney is now getting a temporary guardian. The judge appointed auditor John Zabel as interim administrator of her property.

Shortly after the verdict, Britney posted nude vacation photos on Instagram. Simonetti has his doubts about the extent to which she actually acts self-determined: “I’m not sure if Britney Spears’ social media is actually done by Britney Spears.”




Here you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

And further: “It is also common for big celebrities to control Instagram by a person who does social media. It’s irritating that with a person like Britney Spears so many things are unusual on Instagram and the content seems very confused and the captions are incredibly long and flawless. Sometimes I just have the feeling that we don’t have enough insight into this world and that’s why I don’t believe everything that’s posted there. “

But it is also a fact: The new guardian should primarily manage Britney’s finances and may not, like her father, intervene in Britney’s private life.


Previous articleNotting Hill: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant & Co.
Next articleMacabre: Kourtney Kardashian has vials of blood at home
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv