Riccardo Simonetti on Britney Spears – “I don’t believe everything that’s posted there” – people

It is the first step back to freedom for Britney Spears (39)!

On Wednesday, Jamie Spears, 69, was deposed as his daughter’s guardian after 13 years. For the fans and supporters of the #FreeBritney movement, the verdict was a relief. There were cheers in front of the courthouse.

Riccardo Simontti (28) is one of the biggest Britney Spears fans. The entertainer to BILD: “I would like that she can soon really be free and shape her life according to her own ideas.”

The reason: Britney is now getting a temporary guardian. The judge appointed auditor John Zabel as interim administrator of her property.

Shortly after the verdict, Britney posted nude vacation photos on Instagram. Simonetti has his doubts about the extent to which she actually acts self-determined: “I’m not sure if Britney Spears’ social media is actually done by Britney Spears.”









Here you will find content from Instagram In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent. activate social networks



And further: “It is also common for big celebrities to control Instagram by a person who does social media. It’s irritating that with a person like Britney Spears so many things are unusual on Instagram and the content seems very confused and the captions are incredibly long and flawless. Sometimes I just have the feeling that we don’t have enough insight into this world and that’s why I don’t believe everything that’s posted there. “

But it is also a fact: The new guardian should primarily manage Britney’s finances and may not, like her father, intervene in Britney’s private life.