One of the best films of all time provides 130 minutes of suspense

A private detective, a conspiracy and the intoxicating backdrop of an eerie Los Angeles: Chinatown is a film that focuses entirely on atmosphere and tension. The last directorial work that Roman Polanski realized in the USA is not just one captivating neo-noir full of iconic images but one of the best movies ever.

Roman Polanski’s Chinatown on Blu-ray at Amazon To Amazon

Chinatown is one of those works that has been heavily influenced by film history and has become itself over time Source of inspiration for numerous films has developed. In 1990, 16 years after the premiere of the original, the sequel followed: The trail leads back – The Two Jakes, directed by lead actor Jack Nicholson.

Today on TV: Chinatown is running tonight at 11:30 p.m. on rbb. The masterpiece will be repeated on October 8, 2021 at 11:50 p.m.

Masterful Neo-Noir: Chinatown with Jack Nicholson

At the heart of Chinatown’s story is the Private detective Jake Gittes. He’s not exactly one of the most trusting contemporaries in Los Angeles in the 1930s. Nevertheless, he receives an order: for Evelyn Mulwray, he is supposed to spy on her husband Hollis and convict him of adultery.

You can watch the trailer for Chinatown here:

Chinatown – New Trailer (English) HD

Hollis is the architect of the city’s water supply system and is at the center of public discussion. Before Gittes knows it, he is drawn into a web of lies and betrayal. Though many of the plot elements sound familiar, the way Chinatown brings the story to life is absolutely breathtaking.









The influence of the film extends to the present day. Even The Batman director Matt Reeves cited neo noir as a crucial source of inspiration for Robert Pattinson’s version of the Dark Knight. Just like Gittes, he moves through Gotham’s streets as a detective. “Chinatown was a key movie”, said Reeves in an interview last year Vanity Fair on record.

Even more movie tips: The best Netflix movies of 2021

Netflix films do not always have the best reputation, but if you look closely, you can discover some great films in the programming of the streaming service. In the podcast we watch the best original Netflix films to date.

Recommended editorial content At this point you will find external content , which complements the article. You can display it and hide it again with one click.

The film tips for the current Netflix year range from exciting documentaries to unusual action and fun animated films for the whole family. We’ll talk about the highlights that we are most looking forward to this year.

* The link to the Amazon offer is a so-called affiliate link. If you buy via this link, we receive a commission.



How do you feel about Chinatown? Masterpiece or overrated?