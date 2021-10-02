Notting Hill: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant & Co.

“Notting Hill” took the audience’s hearts by storm

It’s been a long time, but that doesn’t make it any less beautiful: In 1999 “Notting Hill” was shown on German cinema screens for the first time. The romantic comedy about bookseller William Thacker (played by Hugh Grant, 60) and Hollywood star Anna Scott (played by Julia Roberts, 53) took viewers’ hearts by storm. And even 22 years later, “Notting Hill” is still one of the most beautiful love stories in cinema history. But what do the main actors look like today and what are they up to?

Julia Roberts became famous for “Pretty Woman”

Julia Roberts is still one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood today. © dpa, Guillaume Horcajuelo, bl kde pre like

The American actress Julia Roberts became world famous with "Pretty Woman" (1990). She received a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for the film. After that, she established herself as one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood. Films like "The Nudes" (1993), "The Bride Who Doesn't Dare" (1999) and "Ocean's Eleven" (2001) pushed her career. Julia Roberts received her first Oscar for best actress in 2000 for her role in "Erin Brockovich". Even more than 20 years later, the actress is still thick in the film business and was seen in 2017 in the drama "Wunder", among other things.

Julia Roberts has been married to cameraman Daniel Moder (52) since 2002. The two met and fell in love on the set of “The Mexican”. They have three children together.

“Notting Hill” star Hugh Grant had a breakthrough in 1994

Hugh Grant is known for his roles in romantic comedies. © picture alliance

Most people think of Hugh Grant immediately when they hear the word "love film". After all, the British actor became internationally known primarily for love comedies. "Four Weddings and a Death" (1994) helped him achieve a worldwide breakthrough and earned him a "Golden Globe" for best actor. For his role as William Thacker in "Notting Hill", the now 60-year-old received the "Empire Award" for best British actor in 2000. More romantic comedies followed such as "Bridget Jones – Chocolate for Breakfast" and the sequel "Bridget Jones – On the verge of madness" which got him numerous female fans. Also his sexy dance in "Love Actually" should be unforgettable for most viewers.







Hugh Grant has been married to Swedish TV producer Anna Eberstein since 2018. The two have three children together. He already has two children from a previous relationship with Chinese Tinglan Hong.

He has long been cast as a smart, youthful guy in his films, but even Hugh Grant’s age is now showing its mark. The hair becomes grayer, the face more distinctive – but that certainly doesn’t bother most female fans.

Rhys Ifans always showed up at the wrong time on Notting Hill

British actor Rhys Ifans made his breakthrough with his role as Spike in Notting Hill. © picture alliance / dpa, Stephanie Pilick

Lanky, thin, the hair tousled and always there when it doesn’t really fit: Rhys Ifans (53) played the role of Spike in “Notting Hill”. William Thacker’s chaotic roommate always appeared at the wrong moment and was remembered for a long time because of his unusual appearance. The role in the romantic comedy helped the British actor to achieve an international breakthrough.

In 1999 Rhys Ifans played one of the leading roles alongside John Hurt in the thriller “You are Dead” and was nominated for the British Empire Award in 2004 for his role in the film “Liebeswahn – Enduring Love”. He also played a supporting role in “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” in 2010 and took on the lead role in the 2011 Shakespearean thriller “Anonymus”. In 2021 he will be seen as Rasputin alongside Hollywood stars like Ralph Fiennes (58) and Daniel Brühl (42) in “The King’s Man – The Beginning”.

However, Rhys Ifans has hardly changed optically over the years.

Emma Chambers († 53) played Hugh Grant’s sister in “Notting Hill”

Emma Chambers played Hugh Grant’s sister in Notting Hill and passed away in 2018 at the age of 53. © No usage in China, Taiwan, Macao and Hong Kong., Cover Media

Emma Chambers played Honey in “Notting Hill” – the lovable and slightly freaky sister of Hugh Grant. The romance comedy and her role on the television sitcom “The Vicar of Dibley” made the actress world famous in the 1990s. For the latter, she won the “Blockbuster Entertainment Award” in 1998. Then she was seen in 2005 alongside Eric Clapton (75) and Robbie Williams (almost 47) in the television program “Comic Relief: Red Nose Night Live 05”.

The British actress with the distinctive big eyes was married to actor Ian Dunn (56) since 1991. Emma Chambers passed away in 2018 at the age of only 53.

