Sunday, October 3, 2021
Nicole Kidman honestly: she would have liked to have had more children!

By Vimal Kumar
Nicole Kidman (54) is an avowed big family fan! If you look at her family happiness, the actress could hardly be more satisfied: The native Hawaiian has been married to her husband Keith Urban (53) since 2006. Both with him and with her previous partner Tom Cruise (59), the blonde has two children each – looks like a perfect blended family. Now vacated Nicole however one: She would have loved to have more children!

“I wish I had more children, but I didn’t have that choice”, revealed Nicole in an interview with Australian magazine Marie Claire Australia. In the past, the 54-year-old talked about her miscarriages and the problems of getting pregnant in the first place. “I would have loved to have ten children,” explained Nicole. But she accepted the current situation as it is: “That’s okay, I have other children in my life that I can mother.”

And means with other children Nicole more precisely her six nieces and six nephews, of whom she is each godmother. “I love being a mother and I love children. They are weird, funny and honest. Then you see them grow up and at some point let them find their own way.”, raved Nicole overjoyed.

Actress Nicole Kidman in California
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Nicole Kidman, actress


