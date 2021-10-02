MBB supports cinema films with 5.7 million euros –quotemeter.de

The Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg is funding a total of 26 film projects with the money. including Til Schweiger’s film adaptation of the bestseller? The Café on the Edge of the World ?.

The state film funding company, Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, has announced the funding of 26 film projects. With a nod to the new Bond strip, the company justified the funding totaling 5.7 million euros, stating that the cinema had no time to die.

The W&B film production “Girl You Know It ?? s True”, which is written and directed by Simon Verhoeven, will receive the largest part of the distributed amount. The biopic about Milli Vanilli already received the largest funding of 620,000 euros from the Filmförderanstalt (FFA) in July. There was an additional 1.15 million euros from MBB. Til Schweiger received 800,000 euros for his adaptation of the novel “Das Café am Rande der Welt” from John Strelecky. Schweiger directs and plays a leading role alongside Tim Oliver Schultz, Paula Kalenberg and Timur Bartels. Strelecky himself wrote the script with Will Francis Geiger. The film is produced by Rat Pack.









Studio Babelsberg also received two grants with “John Wick 4” (600.00 euros) and an as yet untitled Wes Anderson project (200,000 euros). The action film directed by Chad Stahelski features Keanu Reeves and Bill Skarsgård, among others. Wes Anderson was able to win over a number of Hollywood greats for his film, including Tilda Swinton, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Rupert Friend, Elisabeth Moss, Adrien Brody, Jeff Goldblum and Timothée Chalamet. Rainer Holzemer’s documentary “To be or not to be” about Lars Eidinger was meanwhile funded with 60,000 euros.