Maluma comments on the rumors of love with Kim Kardashian

Maluma (27) finally speaks plain text! For a few months, the singer has been rumored to be dating Kim Kardashian (40). In April he was spotted at an event at the side of the Keeping up with the Kardashians-Beauty and looked very familiar with the still-wife of Kanye West (44). Since then, the rumor mill has been simmering – fans suspect a love affair is flaring up. That took Maluma but now the wind out of the sails and commented clearly on the speculations!

In an interview with L’Officiel Hommes the 27-year-old was at a loss as to where the rumors came from. “We were at the Dior Show together. That’s where I met her for the first time,” said the musician. Because of Kims Divorce suddenly people would have started talking about it. “But no, we’re just good friends. We don’t talk to each other that often, but yes, we’re just good friends and we always just wish each other the best”, posed Maluma clear.

The 40-year-old herself had already commented on the speculations about her love life. At the great KUWTK reunion, she had assured that there was between her and Maluma would not initiate anything, but had lovely words ready for the artist: “I’ve seen him a couple of times, always in Miami. Such a nice guy. So nice.”

Kim Kardashian and Maluma

Maluma, singer

Instagram / kimkardashian Kim Kardashian, “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star

