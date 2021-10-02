Macabre: Kourtney Kardashian has vials of blood at home

What’s that all about? Kourtney Kardashian (42) causes disgust and above all confusion among her fans with one of her new posts on social media. The reality star only excited a few days ago with a few hot snapshots with Megan Fox (35), but fans don’t know what to do with his new post. Several ampoules full of blood can be seen on it.

The mother of three shared a photo of five vials full of blood in hers on Tuesday without any context Instagram-Story. But what does the gruesome picture mean? Since Kourtney and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker (45) are a couple, the Keeping up with the Kardashians Beauty seems to be crazy about blood. In several playful comments to her partner, she used a vampire emoji and once even announced, “I want to suck your blood out.” Perhaps the blood samples also have a purely medical background: the 42-year-old may have wanted to have her fertility tested. Many fans have been speculating about a possible pregnancy for some time. So far expressed himself Kourtney but not to the rumors yet.

In fact, it looks like love is between Travis and Kourtney for eternity. Just a few weeks ago, the couple walked the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards together and seemed to be barely able to keep their hands off each other. Maybe the wedding bells will ring for both of them soon.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2021 VMAs

ANGELA WEISS / AFP / Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian at the 2019 amfAR Gala

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, 2021

