Lips, waist, butt: Denver clan star gossips about Kardashians

From a certain age and a certain status, life is quite uninhibited: Joan Collins probably also indulges this motto. The 88-year-old actress tackles many Hollywood greats in her autobiography. Even supposed girlfriends don’t get off well.

In the iconic series “The Denver Clan”, actress Joan Collins was the vengeful Alexis Colby who loved to spit poison and bile. And even at 88 years of age, the star proves never to mince his words. In her new autobiography “My Unapologetic Diaries” she takes on the entire Kardashian / Jenner clan. Even though she says she is good friends with family matriarch Kris Jenner.









In a passage reportedly in the British Daily Mail, Collins said, “Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude to her children. But there was an awful amount of interventions and I’ve talked to my friends about it. Those bums, those tiny waists. “

Your criticism does not end there. She also has something to complain about in what she thinks faces are too artificial: “Those lips that people made look grotesque in my opinion – I’m sorry. And when people want to run around like that, I laugh at them.”

And she also finds less flattering words about the acting legend Sophia Loren. Their teeth would look like they were carved from ivory. The 87-year-old Loren is still alive and is unlikely to be happy about the comment, admits Collins. “But it’s not like we’re bosom friends and she’ll never speak to me again. And it’s true!”