Kylie Jenner: Bitter Criticism – “You Can’t Be Serious”

Kylie Jenner, 24, has received harsh criticism for her latest business idea. Her fans are anything but enthusiastic about the “KylieSwim” fashion.

Kylie Jenner: is her swimwear flopping now?

Kylie Jenner has managed to market herself like no other member of the Kardashian Jenner clan. At just 24 years old, she is already one successful businesswoman and brings regularly New Products on the market that inspire their fans. But now it looks like the Kylie empire has his first rivet pulled: Your new swimwear apparently cannot keep up with your beauty and care items in terms of quality and is getting online bitter criticism.

On TikTok, videos of disappointed fans are currently collecting their “Kylieswim” bikini and swimsuits and found out that Kylie was with the Quality of the pieces by no means does what it promises. Instead of good workmanship, the products sometimes seem to be characterized by unclean seams, threads and unsightly discoloration. An absolute no-go for Kylie’s fans who bought the Beauty for a retail price of $ 80 actually expects more.

Kylie Jenner: “Just a Zero”

Your anger makes the disappointed buyers air. “You can’t be serious“For example, one TikTok user is indignant. Another claims that this is the case not the first time be that Kylie’s products are of poor quality and that it has meanwhile become Young mother’s plan Heard, as her fans will be buying her stuff anyway:

Kylie is simply a zero quality – no matter which product. She just doesn’t bother knowing that everyone buys her stuff.

Will Kylie comment on her community’s many complaints? Probably not, because the swimwear still sells great. Most of the pieces on their website are already sold out. However, after this disappointment, some fans will probably think twice about choosing Kylie to continue to support will.