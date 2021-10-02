Sunday, October 3, 2021
Justin Theroux: Loving Birthday Greetings for Jennifer Aniston – Entertainment

By Arjun Sethi
Justin Theroux lovingly congratulates his ex Jennifer Aniston on her birthday. Photo: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins


US actress Jennifer Aniston is celebrating her 52nd birthday and her ex Justin Theroux congratulates with a particularly sweet post.

US star Jennifer Aniston celebrates her 52nd birthday on Thursday. And this year, too, her ex, actor Justin Theroux (49), cannot help but publicly congratulate her. In a story on his Instagram account, he posted a black and white photo of her in a stairwell. He also wrote a classic “Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston”. But that’s not all, in the lower right corner he wrote “Love you B!”, Whereby the “Love” can be seen in the form of a red heart.




Last year, Theroux also dedicated a post to her in an Instagram story. “She tackles 2020 & another year like …” he wrote under a funny black and white picture of Aniston in the Hulk pose. And also the obligatory “Happy Birthday, B.” was not absent then.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux met on the set of the 2012 movie Wanderlust. They married in the summer of 2015. In February 2018, they announced the separation.





