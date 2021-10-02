Jennifer Lopez: after comeback with Ben Affleck – now she meets her next ex! – People

Was Ben just the beginning?

It couldn’t be nicer: Ben Affleck (48) and Jennifer Lopez (51) are sparking again. The actor and singer even want to move in together. The love comeback of the year now!

But well, J.Lo has not yet had enough: Now the pop icon is said to have met another ex. Is Bennifer 2.0 in danger again?

As soon as Batman-Ben had to travel to Los Angeles, Lopez was loud “Page Six”-Sources seen with HIM in Miami: Marc Anthony (52).

Jennifer was married to the musician and actor for ten years and they both have two children: the twins Emme Maribel (13) and Maximilian David (13).





Jennifer's ex-husband Marc Anthony (left), here at a soccer game with David Beckham



Affleck fans don’t have to worry. It’s not unusual for two parents to meet, even if they have been divorced since 2014. Nevertheless, J.Lo and ex-husband Anthony are said to have spent two hours together in front of the “W Hotel” in South Beach.

The “Page Six” source even claims: Jennifer was “happy and sweet”.

Still completely in the rush of love from her Ben? He last visited J.Lo for several days in her Miami mansion – and even wore the watch on his arm that his former fiancée had given him 19 years ago. More token of love is hardly possible.









With clear house rules, Jenny supposedly wants to prevent a second sudden end. So far it seemed to work well. With more than 10,000 square meters and eleven bedrooms, Lopez's luxury villa also offers enough space to get out of your way in the event of a dispute.





Casual: After his first night with Jennifer, Ben Affleck treated himself to a cigarette



Now Mrs. Lopez, who is alone again, even has the whole palace to herself.

And ben? He did the same and apparently also met his ex! Allegedly, the Hollywood star was spotted at the home of Jennifer Garner (49) after his return to California, from whom Affleck has been divorced since 2018.

Conicidence? Or did Bennifer even agree to bring their own exes up to date? If they haven’t heard of Bennifer’s comeback long ago from the media …

Although Ben and J.Lo have still not officially announced their second attempt, they have already shown themselves to the public and visited a gym. And not only beads of sweat flew …

Even kisses were exchanged! Where everyone could watch. An eyewitness: “You looked totally in love.”

Affleck really doesn’t have to worry. But work hard! You shouldn’t miss out on such a second chance …