James Bond or Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt: Who is the Better Agent?

James Bond has seen a lot in the course of his 60-year film history: the British spy has taken on terrorists, evil business people and mysterious organizations, broken bones, was chased through big cities and a megalomaniac villain tried again and again to eliminate him – but 007 seems to be indestructible.

On the other side is Ethan Hunt, also one of the most famous secret agents in film history. He also has to deal with terrorists again and again and performs stunts that only a few would dare, such as when he flew on the wing of an airplane or climbed the facade of the tallest building in the world). (Also read our review on “James Bond 007: No Time to Die”)

James Bond vs. Ethan Hunt – who will win the agent’s battle?

Strictly speaking, James Bond and Ethan Hunt are on the same side of morality: they are among the “good guys” and risk their lives to protect their country and, on occasion, to save humanity from the machinations of a madman. But since these are two of the most extreme men with very similar professions, we can’t help but wonder who is stronger and who would end up winning if they had to compete against each other.

Léa Seydoux, who plays Bond’s lover Madeleine, had to answer this question at the film’s London premiere and has a clear opinion: “Tom Cruise, of course”. (Also read: “James Bond”, “Die Hard”, “Terminator”: Those Are The Top 30 Movie Villains Of All Time)

In order to be able to really answer this question and not just on the basis of gut feeling, one must first compare the two film characters in detail: What are their greatest achievements, which gadgets do they use to their advantage and quite apart from that: how stylish do they appear to theirs Missions?









Raw virility

As I said, both spies have achieved great things on their numerous missions. Bond may be wearing fancy suits, but that doesn’t mean he can’t grab it too hard. Ethan Hunt has a less diplomatic, more physical approach to conflict, but both have had to train hard to hold their own against their opponents. (Also interesting: James Bond documentary: Daniel Craig was overwhelmed with the 007 role)

After Ethan climbed a mountain with no safety gear, or clung to the wing of a flying airplane, we’d say he’s superior to 007 in purely physical terms. In addition, Bond obviously has a drinking problem, which would certainly leave him behind in a duel with Hunt.

The gadgets