Is this really the real Tom Cruise? Mysterious TikTok videos surfaced

Tom Cruise or not Tom Cruise – that is the question

Tom Cruise (58) at TikTok? Can this be? Several clips are currently going viral in which someone who looks astonishingly similar to the Hollywood star is having funny jokes in front of the camera. Tom’s fans are divided. Some are quite sure that it is the real Tom Cruise and celebrate him for his coolness. The other suspect a perfect doppelganger who makes fun of all of us – and maybe Tom himself. If you want to form your own opinion: In the video we show TikTok-Tom in action.

Lots of stars are at TikTok

Tom Cruise wouldn’t be the first celebrity to sign up for TikTok. For example, Jennifer Lopez, Daniela Katzenberger and the Götzes took part in the “Flip the Switch” challenge last year. And actor Jack Black caused a lot of laughs with his excessive (and revealing) dance routines.

Tom Cruise has not yet danced at TikTok. But played golf, chatted about podcasts and told of embarrassing experiences in Russia. The actor, who is notorious for his freaking out on the set, seems noticeably relaxed and almost silly.







And indeed: if you listen carefully to the voice of the TikTok-Tom and pause the videos at certain points, it quickly becomes clear: This cannot be the real Tom. And the name of the account, which has now deleted all of its videos, gives us an indication of the nature of the videos. “deeptomcruise” is the name of the account – and thus directly awakens the association with so-called “deepfakes”.

“Deepfakes” can be deceptively real

“Deepfake” videos are clips that have been manipulated with editing programs and can convincingly deceive the viewer. For the videos, hundreds or even thousands of images are fed to a software that can precisely analyze a person’s facial features and face from different angles. The software then merges all of the information into a kind of mask, which can then be placed over another video – and another face. This creates the deceptively real impression that the person on the videos is really the actor Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise is 58 – TikTok double looks much younger