Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsIntimate vacation photos: Britney Spears shows everything - but one detail is...
News

Intimate vacation photos: Britney Spears shows everything – but one detail is irritating

By Arjun Sethi
0
111




In this regard, the former pop princess poked fun at herself: “No photo retouching. The bathtub curves,” she wrote and added several laughing emojis.

Conspiracy Theory: Does Fiancé Control Britney’s Instagram?

Fans react differently to the nude photos. Some think it’s great that Britney Spears seems to enjoy her freedom. One user wrote: “Britney used her first day without Jamie’s guardianship to post nudes and I’m inspired.”




Others are concerned. “What’s wrong with Britney?” Wonders one user. Many new conspiracy theories were also born. For example, one of Spears’ followers speculates: “I seriously feel like Sam is the one in control of her Instagram account. He’s taking ‘intimate’ pictures of her for ‘fun’ and she doesn’t know they’re being shared. It would be the overuse of emojis and exclamation marks explain that never existed before. “

After this Sam Asghari, however, was asked in a comment by another fan to “take care” of Britney Spears, he assured him that he would do so.


Previous articleThe better Black Widow with Jennifer Lawrence is bolder than any Marvel movie
Next articleRihanna: wicked lingerie babe! THIS lingerie hammer makes the fans weak
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv