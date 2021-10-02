Intimate vacation photos: Britney Spears shows everything – but one detail is irritating

In this regard, the former pop princess poked fun at herself: “No photo retouching. The bathtub curves,” she wrote and added several laughing emojis.

Conspiracy Theory: Does Fiancé Control Britney’s Instagram?

Fans react differently to the nude photos. Some think it’s great that Britney Spears seems to enjoy her freedom. One user wrote: “Britney used her first day without Jamie’s guardianship to post nudes and I’m inspired.”









Others are concerned. “What’s wrong with Britney?” Wonders one user. Many new conspiracy theories were also born. For example, one of Spears’ followers speculates: “I seriously feel like Sam is the one in control of her Instagram account. He’s taking ‘intimate’ pictures of her for ‘fun’ and she doesn’t know they’re being shared. It would be the overuse of emojis and exclamation marks explain that never existed before. “

After this Sam Asghari, however, was asked in a comment by another fan to “take care” of Britney Spears, he assured him that he would do so.