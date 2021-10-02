In “Don’t Look Up” a comet is racing towards earth – and nobody believes it





Image: Netflix

The article can only be displayed with activated JavaScript. Please activate JavaScript in your browser and reload the page.

The upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up” tells a story that looks incredible at first glance, but is not that far removed from reality.

Imagine a comet so big that it could wipe out all of humanity in one fell swoop. In Netflix’s latest sci-fi movie, this is exactly the scenario, but nobody really wants to believe in it.

Astronomers Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) and Dr. Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence). In order to save mankind from the impending end of the world, the scientist friends must first convince them. That in turn proves to be more difficult than expected.

Netflix film “Don’t Look Up”: sci-fi thriller and black comedy

In order to be heard, the astronomers seek the media spotlight and visit the White House. The goal: to convey the seriousness of the situation to US President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep). The most powerful woman in the world, however, downplays the danger and suggests waiting first – even if mathematical calculations result in a collision predict with almost one hundred percent probability.









The absurd starting point of the film shows: Don’t Look Up is a black comedy that makes unmistakable reference to current historical and social developments.

Think of climate change and the pandemic, the fatal effects of which are evident and yet many people deny it. For example, from the last US president, who systematically denied scientific knowledge. What is fact and what is not: In the age of disinformation and conspiracy theories, this becomes a matter of mere belief that endangers the very existence of humanity.

Don’t Look Up: A top-class cast

A highlight of the film is likely to be the great cast of actors. Don’t Look Up has the most high-profile cast in Netflix history to date: In addition to Leonardo Dicaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, stars like Meryl Streep (The Iron Lady), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street), Cate Blanchett (Blue Jasmine) and US singer Ariana Grande seen.

Directed by Adam McKay, who also had the idea for the film and wrote the script. McKay’s best-known films include The Big Short (2015) and Vice (2018).

Don’t Look Up celebrates on December 24, 2021 on Netflix Premiere. The playing time is 145 minutes. Below I have linked you to the first trailer.

Read more about Sci-Fi Movies:

Note: Links to online shops in articles can be so-called affiliate links. If you buy via this link, MIXED.de receives a commission from the provider. For you, the price doesn’t change.