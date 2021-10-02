Impossible 7 “and” Top Gun 2 “postponed · KINO.de

Tom Cruise wants to inspire the cinema audience with two interesting sequels in a short time. However, the films are still a long time coming.

In the cinema landscape it seems to be slowly returning to normal, even if it remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming months. One thing is certain, however: We will have to do without Tom Cruise for the time being, because his next two films have been postponed again.

First of all, we should be back in November of this year “Top Gun: Maverick” expect the long-awaited sequel to the iconic 80s military film. Fans have to be patient, however, because Tom Cruise won’t return until next year as a flying ace Maverick. “Top Gun: Maverick” was now on the US May 27, 2022 postponed, as reported by Deadline. The theatrical release in Germany has not yet been adjusted accordingly, but in this country we can count on May 26, 2022 as the start date.

On this day there is still the publication of for Germany “Mission: Impossible 7” in the calendars, but don’t expect a double dose of Tom Cruise action. According to the deadline, this theatrical release was finally postponed, Ethan Hunt’s return now falls on the September 30, 2022. The German release also has to be adjusted here and is expected to take place on September 29, 2022.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has had a true odyssey

It is not the first time that the theatrical releases of these two films have had to be postponed. “Top Gun: Maverick” was originally supposed to start in July 2019, but the start had to be postponed to June 2020 due to the complex production. As is well known, nothing came of this either, since the corona pandemic paralyzed the cinemas at the time. Within the pandemic, this is now the fourth shift for the action film.

Mission: Impossible 7 saw a similar story, albeit to a much lesser extent. The film was supposed to start in July 2021, was then moved to November and now into the next year. Nevertheless, the pandemic naturally also had an impact on this production, just think of the now legendary Tom Cruise freak, who angrily crushed the crew because they should not have complied with the safety regulations.

In addition, the original plan to shoot “Mission: Impossible 8” immediately afterwards was rejected. The then fourth part by director Christopher McQuarrie should still appear in 2023, only the production has to be completed separately. This theatrical release could of course also be postponed, which cannot be ruled out for the other two films mentioned. Fans of Tom Cruise are guaranteed to wish that they will finally see the two works soon.

