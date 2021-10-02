Hollywood diva Joan Collin blasphemes in her new memoir

Joan Collins began her career in the early 1950s.

Fear of catfight? A “Denver Clan” witch doesn’t know that. That is why Joan Collins doesn’t mince words in her latest memoir “My Unapologetic Diaries” – and pulls out her claws! Like against her archenemy Linda Evans and her cosmetic surgery: “We should ignore someone who comes to the set with a plaster on their eyelid. All the other actors then asked themselves ‘What did she let herself be done?’ ”.

Inconvenient truths and taunts

The 88-year-old shoots with other uncomfortable truths in the book, which will be published on October 14 and which the “Daily Mail” has already seen. Like about the beauty trend of getting your lips sprayed on: “I think it looks silly. And sorry, but if people want to run around like that, then I’ll laugh at them! ”In the book, overweight people also get their fat from her, supposedly“ out of concern for people’s health ”. The root of all evil for Dame Joan: “We just eat too much. If I go to dinner and ask for a small portion, it’s not small. I then complain to the waiter and say: ‘That’s just too much!’ “









Joan Collins also draws on the Kardashian clan in her memoir

Then Collins also tackles the most famous reality show Clan in the world. More specifically, she pulls off the Kardashian sisters, even though “I’m actually good friends with their mother, Kris Jenner.” The British actress tries “not to sound rude,” which doesn’t stop her from targeting Kim, Kourtney and Khloé: “They’ve had an awful lot of interventions – their butts with those tiny waists. And people talk about it, I also talk to friends. “

Even Sophia Loren is not safe from the Collins taunts. More precisely, she groans that the pearly white teeth of the Italian Hollywood rival look fake to her – “as if they were carved out of ivory.” She is not afraid of a return coach: “Loren is still alive, but it’s not like whether we would be the greatest bosom friends. And I would be afraid that she would never speak to me again. “