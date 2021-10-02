Halloween films: the 60 best horror films for a gruesome evening

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker (as Samantha the Sanderson sisters) make this the ultimate Halloween flashback.

Nightmare – Murderous Dreams (1993)

The best of both worlds – you can watch this movie now and see in December! He’s a little creepy, but most of all, adorable.

The hand on the cradle (1992)

This 90s psychological thriller, in which a vengeful nanny tries to destroy her ex-boss’s life, will make your next movie night complete.

Misery (1990)

A Stephen King classic starring Kathy Bates as the most terrifying obsessive fan in history.

A fateful affair (1987)

A classic of the 80s: Michael Douglas plays a (married) businessman who got lost and an affair that doesn’t go away easily, Glenn Close the bad lover.

The woman with the 45 magnum (1981)

Photo: Courtesy Everett Collection

This cult classic by Abel Ferrara is about a mute seamstress who goes on a campaign of revenge after being mugged twice in one day on the streets of New York.









Shining (1980)

A family of influencers moves to a remote hotel only to find out that #SponCon isn’t everything it claims to be (just kidding). An aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic (Jack Nicholson!) Takes a job as caretaker of a historic off-season hotel and moves in with his wife (Shelley Duvall!) And son. Things go wrong very quickly.

Cry of the lost (1980)

Don’t let the fact that it’s from Disney fool you – this Bette Davis movie is guaranteed to freak you out.

Amityville horror (1979)

More houses, more murders, this time with James Brolin from 1979. Even more terrifying, the story is supposed to be based on real events.

Down by the river (1978)

The psychedelic cartoon Down by the river about rabbits in need has resulted in many sleepless nights with rabbit terror.

Suspiria – In the claws of evil (1977)

The 2018 remake of Guadagnino caught all the attention, but the 1977 original about a cursed dance school is definitely worth your time.

Carrie – Satan’s youngest daughter (1976)

The original from Girls Club – be careful, snappy!but with pig blood. This movie is really what teenage nightmares are made of.

Frankenstein Junior (1974)