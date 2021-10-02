Flight Simulator: Roadmap confirms Direct X 12 update for summer

In the course of the last developer update for the Flight Simulator, Microsoft and Asobo Studios have confirmed an important milestone for PC gamers. The Direct X 12 version of the Flight Simulator is coming in the summer.

Flight Simulator: Direct X 12 in summer

What was previously only implicitly clear has now also become an explicit reality since the last developer update: In the summer, the Flight Simulator will (also) switch to Direct X 12 as an API basis. In the so-called feedback snapshot you can read that the desire for DX12 is not only gaining favor with players (currently 5th place) and is already in development at Asobo, but also has a release date with the summer. Summer is no coincidence. In mid-December, Microsoft announced that the Flight Simulator would take off (at least) on the next-gen Xbox Series S and X consoles in the summer of 2021.

Even then there was the assumption that the DX12 version of the PC client would coincide with the console release. This obvious assumption has now been confirmed. We remember: Despite the impressive game world, the Flight Simulator uses it (buy now € 69.99) With Direct X 11 an outdated API, which in view of the detail density, the huge draw-call array and the associated massive CPU load, causes technical problems and also limits the achievable performance. It’s not for nothing that we recommend a Core i9-10900K OC or a Ryzen 9 3900X (T) OC for high game details.

Switching to Direct X 12 and thus to a low-level API could significantly reduce the CPU load and also improve the core load. Other games have already proven that switching from Direct X 11 to Direct X 12 can work wonders. On the other hand, Direct X 12 would also enable ray tracing – ray tracing was repeatedly the subject of rumors in the Flight Simulator. A ray tracing update could, among other things, ensure that the reflections on the water, which disappear depending on the perspective, would be a thing of the past. In any case, we are excited to see what the developers of the Flight Simulator will be teasing out of the DX12 API in the next six months.

Supports PCGH – it only takes a minute. Thanks! All readers receive daily free news, articles, guides, videos and podcasts about the latest game hardware and their favorite games. So far we have financed this site mainly through advertising, but since COVID-19 it has become increasingly difficult. Many companies are cutting or cutting their advertising budgets for 2020. Budgets that we unfortunately have to rely on if we want to continue to offer PC games hardware in the usual form free of charge.





For this reason we turn to you now. As a PCGH supporter, you can support us so that we can continue to offer our familiar content in the usual form free of charge. Every contribution, large or small, is valuable. Supports PC Games Hardware – it only takes a minute. Support now We thank you in advance.















[PLUS] Geforce RTX 3080: What does PCI-Express 4 bring in Flight Simulator and other games?







PCGH Plus: With the new graphics cards of the Ampère generation, Nvidia has now also arrived in the PCI-E 4.0 age. But does the fast interface really provide additional performance, and if so, how much? We are testing Horizon Zero Dawn, Red Dead Redemption 2, Flight Simulator, Battlefield 5, Fortnite RTX, Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal and Necromunda. The article comes from PC Games Hardware 11/2020.

more …



go to Article





The links marked with * are affiliate links. Affiliate links are not advertisements as we are independent in researching and selecting the products presented. We receive a small commission for product sales, which we use to partially finance the free content of the website.