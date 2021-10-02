First trailer for the upcoming documentary series with Will Smith

Sunday, October 3, 2021
By Sonia Gupta
In December, the six-part series “Welcome to Earth” will be published as Disney + Original on Disney +. The series is accompanied by Will Smith, comes from National Geographic and takes you on an excursion around the planet “to explore the greatest wonders of the earth and uncover its most hidden secrets”.

The executive producer is Darren Aronofsky. In addition to Smith, there are also a number of experts on board, including the marine biologist and National Geographic explorer Diva Amon, the polar explorer Dwayne Fields, the engineer and National Geographic explorer Albert Lin, the National Geographic photographer Cristina Mittermeier and the mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer. “Welcome to Earth” is produced by Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures and Westbrook Studios for National Geographic. Daniel Pemberton is responsible for the music for the series. A first trailer for the series can also be seen directly.

