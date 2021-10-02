Film highlights on TV today: “A strong team” with Stefanie Stappenbeck

Are you looking for feature film recommendations for the coming weekend? We have put together the best films from the TV program for you. Whether a war drama, an action film, a thriller or award-winning feature films with stars like Stefanie Stappenbeck, Daniel Craig or Ben Affleck: Here you will find an overview of the really worthwhile films today.

With the feature film tips of the day from news.de, you are well informed today, regardless of whether it is a crime series, thriller or war drama: We have again found eight feature films from the TV program that are well worth seeing, so that you can only see the best this weekend receive. Well-known actors and actresses such as Ben Affleck, Sylvester Stallone, Robert Downey Jr. and Wolfgang Stumph await you. These are the best movies of the day not to be missed.

Experience your films in HD – with Sky

Crime series: “A strong team” with Stefanie Stappenbeck and Florian Martens (8:15 pm on ZDF)

Before the head of the family, Bernhard Paulsen, can discuss the estate settlement with his wife and children, he dies – and the will has disappeared. The team starts the investigation. Linett and Otto agree: One of the family members must be the murderer of the wealthy Bernhard Paulsen. Motive: greed. Linett, Sebastian and Otto investigate a close family structure.

This crime series by Johannes Grieser with Stefanie Stappenbeck as Linett Wachow, Florian Martens as Otto Garber, Arnfried Lerche as Reddemann, Matthi Faust as Sebastian Klöckner, Jaecki Schwarz as Sputnik and Eva Sixt as Dr. Gabriele Simkeit promises entertainment for 90 minutes.

Exciting thriller: “Delusion” with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara (8:15 pm on Pro7)

The investigative journalist Mikael Blomkvist is said to be looking for his niece Harriett on behalf of the industrialist Henrik Vanger. With the hacker Lisbeth Sander he uncovered a crime.

This thriller by David Fincher with Daniel Craig as Mikael Blomkvist, Rooney Mara as Lisbeth Salander, Christopher Plummer as Henrik Vanger, Stellan Skarsgård as Martin Vanger, Steven Berkoff as Dirch Frode and Per Myrberg as Harald promises 195 minutes of rousing action, heartwarming romance, captivating tension and tingling scenes.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐ eroticism: ⭐

Romantic war drama: “Pearl Harbor” with Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett (8:15 pm on Vox)

In December 1941, the pilot, believed dead, Rafe McCawley returned to the Pearl Harbor naval base. When he learns that his fiancée Evelyn and his best friend Danny have become a couple, a bitter argument breaks out between Rafe and Danny. However, none of the three suspects that the imminent attack by the Japanese on Pearl Harbor will give their fate an irretrievable, dramatic turn.

This Michael Bay war drama starring Ben Affleck as Captain Rafe McCawley, Josh Hartnett as Captain Danny Walker, Kate Beckinsale as Lieutenant Evelyn Johnson, Peter Firth as Captain Mervyn Sharp Bennion, Cuba Gooding Jr. as Petty Officer Doris Miller and Jon Voight as President Franklin Delano Roosevelt promises 220 minutes of rousing action, heartwarming romance and exciting suspense.

Action: ⭐⭐ tension: ⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

Humorous comedy: “Go, Trabi, Go” with Wolfgang Stumph and Claudia Schmutzler (9:35 pm on ZDFneo)

I can’t believe what the little Trabi can do. Its owner Udo (Wolfgang Stumph) is also flabbergasted – and extremely worried. After all, he wants to go to Naples with “Schorsch” and his family.

This comedy by Peter Timm with Wolfgang Stumph as Udo Struutz, Claudia Schmutzler as Jacqueline Struutz, Marie Gruber as Rita Struutz, Dieter Hildebrandt as Mr. Gamshuber, Ottfried Fischer as Bernd Amberger and Diether Krebs as truck driver promises delicious humor for 90 minutes.









humor: ⭐⭐

Action-packed action film: “Sherlock Holmes” with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law (10:20 pm on Sat.1)

The British detective Sherlock Holmes and his assistant Dr. Watson to hunt down the murderer Lord Blackwood before sacrificing a woman in a black mass. Before his execution, Blackwood announced that he would be raised from the dead. Indeed, after three days the ritual murderer’s grave is empty and the killing continues.

This action film by Guy Ritchie, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes, Jude Law as John Watson, Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Mark Strong as Lord Blackwood, Eddie Marsan as Inspector Lestrade and Kelly Reilly as Mary Morstan, promises 155 minutes of delicious humor, Intoxicating action, heartwarming romance and captivating suspense.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ humor: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐

Drama: “Messer im Kopf” with Bruno Ganz and Angela Winkler (11:30 pm on 3sat)

1 German Film Prize in Gold 1 German Film Prize in Silver Police raid, a man is shot. When he finally wakes up after a long period of unconsciousness, he is a man with no memory, no language. Who is this man? Is he – as his friends claim – the unworldly biogeneticist Hoffmann, 35, who is laboring in a research institute, a “victim of police terror”? Or is he – as the police and the press explain – a dangerous “terrorist” and his job a disguise? Hoffmann no longer knows himself.

This drama by Reinhard Hauff with Bruno Ganz as Hoffmann, Angela Winkler as Ann, Hans Christian Blech as Anleitner, Heinz Hoenig as Volker, Udo Samel as Schurig and Karl Scheydt as Commissioner promises 105 minutes of entertainment.

Action thriller: “Assassins – Die Killer” with Sylvester Stallone and Antonio Banderas (00:55 on Sat.1)

Robert Rath, number one among the professional killers, takes on one last murder assignment: He is supposed to eliminate the computer specialist Electra. Amazed, he recognizes her as a soul mate. Then his young, ambitious colleague Miguel Bain intervenes: Consumed by murderous ambition, he wants to take over Rath. To do this, he has to kill him – a merciless hunt begins.

This action thriller from Richard Donner starring Sylvester Stallone as Joseph ‘Robert’ Rath, Antonio Banderas as Miguel Bain, Julianne Moore as Emma ‘Electra’, Anatoli Davydov as Nicolai Tashlinkov, Muse Watson as Ketcham and Steve Kahan as Alan Branch promises 130 minutes of entertainment .

Action-packed action film: “World War Z” with Brad Pitt and Mireille Enos (01:00 on ZDF)

A deadly virus is spreading on earth. People turn into zombies and kill others. The only hope for the world out of control: ex-UN employee Gerry Lane. Leaving his family behind, Lane travels from the United States via South Korea and Israel to Wales and Canada in search of “Patient Zero” and a vaccine. Superstar Brad Pitt is the hero of the spectacular fantasy action thriller. A morning in Philadelphia, seemingly like any other.

This action film by Marc Forster with Brad Pitt as Gerry Lane, Mireille Enos as Karin Lane, James Badge Dale as Captain Speke, David Morse as Gunter Haffner, Matthew Fox as a soldier in the US Special Forces and Daniella Kertesz as a blessing promises 110 minutes of thrilling action , heartwarming romance and terrifying tension.

Action: ⭐⭐⭐ tension: ⭐⭐ romance: ⭐⭐

If you are looking for other exciting films, series or current sports broadcasts in the TV program, you will find it in our section TV updates numerous TV recommendations.

TV program data from the FUNKE media group was used to create this article.

Follow News.de already at Facebook and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos, exciting information about your favorite celebrities and a direct line to the editors.

roj / news.de