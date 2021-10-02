Farewell evening for FIL President Josef Fendt on the Jenner

The highlight of the evening was definitely the awarding of the Olympic Order to the FIL Honorary President by the AIOWF President and IOC member Ivo Ferriani (President IBSF – International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation). Almost all the presidents of the AIOWF, the Association of the International Olympic Winter Sports Associations, accepted the invitation, plus a large crowd of representatives from the national luge associations to say goodbye to Sepp Fendt after a total of 35 years in the FIL leadership and to say thank you.

At the beginning of the long evening moderated by Thomas Schwab, the mayor of Schönau am Königssee spoke. According to Hannes Rasp, who spoke on behalf of the home communities, he followed Sepp Fendt’s career closely, from the silver medal at the Olympic Games to his departure as President of the FIL last year. Among many other things, he had succeeded in bringing the office of the International Toboggan Association to Berchtesgaden. He is also to be thanked for the fact that the World Cup and other major events regularly took place on the artificial ice rink at Königssee, thus directing the focus on the region. In recognition of his services to tobogganing, Hannes Rasp presented the honorary president Josef Fendt with the medal of honor of the community of Schönau am Königssee.

Just the list of all guests of honor for the evening would go beyond the scope of a report on the official farewell of the former president of the world association. Greetings and words of thanks from almost all national tobogganing associations followed in a row. The presidents of other winter sports organizations, whom they say Fendt has become a reliable friend over many years of good cooperation, also took the floor.









The real highlight of the evening marked Ivo Ferriani, AIOWF President and IOC member as well as President of the IBSF – (International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation), who officially presented Fendt with the Olympic medal on behalf of the IOC. IOC President Dr. Thomas Bach had already awarded FIL Honorary President Josef Fendt a virtual award in a very personal and moving video message at the FIL online congress in November 2020.

It is never the right time to stop, said Ivo Ferriani to the honorary president. For more than 26 years in the office of President and previously nine years as Vice President, the time has come to say goodbye. And it is also an honor for him as his successor to be there that evening. The current FIL President added humorously that he was particularly sorry for his wife Renate Fendt, as her husband would now be at home all day. And he recommended Sepp Fendt to devote the time gained to playing boccia.

Sepp Fendt confessed that it was not easy for him to take the floor after the many honors. He had been given a nice farewell, for which he thanked everyone involved. Since 1972 he has participated in all the Olympic Games, first as an active player, then as an official. In this period of more than half a century, he got to know many people. Friendships have developed over the years.

According to Fendt, it has always been important to him to maintain personal contact with all associations, and that is why he is particularly pleased that so many companions accepted the invitation to the Berchtesgadener Land, some of whom also accepted a very long journey. “We are a big family.”

Dieter Meister