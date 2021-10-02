Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNews"Dwayne Johnson" shocked by his doppelganger - News 2021
News

“Dwayne Johnson” shocked by his doppelganger – News 2021

By Sonia Gupta
0
120




One hears again and again that everyone in the world should have a secret doppelganger. So now also actor Dwayne Johnson. How similar the two look is really amazing. Even The Rock thinks that personally.

Since the days of social media and the like, it has been more and more common to find doubles of famous stars. Most of the time, however, you can see the difference to the “original” at a second glance. The whole thing looks different at the moment with “Jungle Cruise” actor Dwayne Johnson. Its recently emerged doppelganger would not only temporarily function as a double.

“Jungle Cruise” has a start date for everyone on Disney + and on DVD and Blu-ray - News 2021

Are you ready for the ultimate adventure expedition? Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson embark on a very special Amazon river cruise. “Jungle Cruise” has a start date for everyone at Disney +.

It all started for the past few weeks with Bleacher Report sharing a picture of a cop named Eric Fields. Since his resemblance to actor Dwayne Johnson is so incredibly great, the picture spreads quickly on social media. Johnson himself now even got wind of his doppelganger and shared the picture directly on his Twitter account.



Previous articleShiloh Jolie-Pitt: Now Everything Will Be Different!
Next articleThe better Black Widow with Jennifer Lawrence is bolder than any Marvel movie
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv