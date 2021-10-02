“Dwayne Johnson” shocked by his doppelganger – News 2021

One hears again and again that everyone in the world should have a secret doppelganger. So now also actor Dwayne Johnson. How similar the two look is really amazing. Even The Rock thinks that personally.

Since the days of social media and the like, it has been more and more common to find doubles of famous stars. Most of the time, however, you can see the difference to the “original” at a second glance. The whole thing looks different at the moment with “Jungle Cruise” actor Dwayne Johnson. Its recently emerged doppelganger would not only temporarily function as a double.



Are you ready for the ultimate adventure expedition? Hollywood stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson embark on a very special Amazon river cruise. “Jungle Cruise” has a start date for everyone at Disney +.

It all started for the past few weeks with Bleacher Report sharing a picture of a cop named Eric Fields. Since his resemblance to actor Dwayne Johnson is so incredibly great, the picture spreads quickly on social media. Johnson himself now even got wind of his doppelganger and shared the picture directly on his Twitter account.









Unsurprisingly, he is also visibly astonished at what he and the police officer have in common. Even an invitation for a glass of tequila with The Rock followed promptly, as the actor would love to hear his stories, which he would have to tell with this enormous resemblance.

Apart from this curious story, Johnson is currently making a name for himself again. He can currently be seen in the Disney adventure film “Jungle Cruise” together with Emily Blunt. And his next flick is already in the starting blocks, but it won’t make it to the big screen. This is “Red Notice,” where we’ll see Johnson alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot. The start date is November 12, 2021 on the Netflix streaming service.