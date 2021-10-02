During divorce drama: Angelina Jolie out with kids

Sushi date with your teenagers! Although Angelina Jolie (45) is still in the middle of a divorce war with her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57), the actress seems to be taking enough time for her children. The 45-year-old and the 57-year-old announced their separation back in 2016, but custody of their children still seems to be a big point of contention. Now the mother of six was seen with her two teenagers Zahara (16) and Pax (17) having dinner together.

Last week she went to eat with her two children in the chic Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard. She was discovered by some paparazzi. The restaurant, which was showered with praise from Gwyneth Paltrow’s (48) lifestyle brand Goop, for example, is located in West Hollywood. The place is known for the possibility to order Omasake. The customer gives the chef the choice of selecting and serving seasonal specialties. At Sushi Park, this option costs around $ 200, which equates to around 165 euros per guest.

It is not the first time since the split that the former “Tomb Raider” actress is out with her offspring. In August of last year, for example, invited Angelina took her six children to dinner and was photographed by paparazzi. In January it was again Angelina on Zahara’s birthday she and the 16-year-old were seen shopping together.









advertisement

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in May 2014 in London

advertisement

Angelina Jolie and her children outside a restaurant in Malibu

advertisement

Angelina Jolie with her children in September 2019

153 Yes, treating the children to something is very important! 21 No, the three of them can also spend time together at home.



Tips for CodeList? Just send an email to: info@codelist.biz