Sunday, October 3, 2021
Did star DJ Diplo capture her heart at the barbecue evening?

By Arjun Sethi
April 09, 2021 – 9:55 am clock

Angelina Jolie: Visiting Diplo’s barbecue evening

Did Angelina Jolie (45) find a new love with Brad Pitt (57) in the middle of the ongoing divorce and custody war? Allegedly, DJ Diplo (42) has captured the heart of the actress. The Instagram recordings of the EDM star are supposed to prove that the Hollywood beauty was visiting for a relaxed barbecue evening. The love speculations are now as hot as the sausages on Diplo’s grill. What is known about the DJ and whether he has what it takes to follow in Brad Pitt’s footsteps can be found in the video.

Diplo fits into their prey scheme




Diplo makes the hearts of his fans beat faster with his EDM beats. Is he now privately at the turntables for Oscar winner Angelina Jolie? As far as the love life of the six-fold mum is concerned, it has been more than quiet since the separation in 2016. So it’s no wonder that the photos showing Angie having a casual barbecue make the rumor mill simmer. In addition, Diplo fits exactly into Angelina’s loot scheme: You could even say the 42-year-old is the “Brad Pitt of the DJ scene”. Angelina and Diplo are also great places to talk about children. Wesley Pentz, as Diplo’s real name is called, is a proud triple dad himself.

Angelina is said to have wished for a partner

An insider recently reported that Angelina was allegedly totally frustrated not to find a husband. For her loneliness she blames her “bad” image, which she was given by the war of the roses. Will Diplo put an end to the supposedly desperate man hunt?

