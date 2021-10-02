“Denver Clan” star Joan Collins takes on the Kardashian clan

In the cult series “The Denver Clan”, actress Joan Collins (88) loved to spit venom and bile as the vengeful Alexis Colby. And even at 88 years of age, the star proves never to mince his words. In her new autobiography “My Unapologetic Diaries” she takes on the entire Kardashian / Jenner clan. And that even though she says she is good friends with family matriarch Kris Jenner (65).

“Those butts, those tiny waists”

In a passage reportedly in the British Daily Mail, she said: “Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude to her children. But an awful amount of interventions were carried out and I’ve talked to my friends about it. Those bums, those tiny waists. ”

Your criticism does not end there. She also has something to complain about in what she thinks faces are too artificial: “Those lips that people made look grotesque in my opinion – I’m sorry. And when people want to run around like that, I laugh at them.” When Joan Collins talks about supposed friends like that, you really don’t want her to be your enemy.