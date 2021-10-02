Celebrity News: Britney Spears Celebrates in Paradise – Panorama

Open detailed view (Photo: dpa / dpa)

Peter Wohlleben, 57, forester, now has its own species of tree. Botanists from Koblenz had discovered the up to 30 meter high mahogany tree in the mountain rainforest of Rwanda, until now it had been mistakenly mistaken for a similar species. Eberhard Fischer, Dorothee Killmann and Burkhard Leh from the University of Koblenz-Landau and their Belgian colleague Steven Janssens named the jungle giant after Wohlleben, who is committed to the preservation of forests with his forest academy in the Eifel. Wohlleben Mahogany, or scientifically Carapa Wohllebenii, also grows in the Congo and Burundi.

Shakira, 44, Colombian singer, has apparently been attacked by wild boars. She was walking with her son Milan in Barcelona, ​​she said in an Instagram video published by the Catalan broadcaster RAC1. “They attacked me in the park and ran away on the phone with my bag,” she says while holding a torn and dirty black bag at the camera. “In the end, they let go of the bag,” she adds. To her son she says: “Milan, tell the truth, how your mother confronted the wild boars.” The two were apparently not injured.









Britney Spears, 39, US pop star, is in paradise. While on vacation, she celebrated the court ruling on the removal of her father as guardian and shared several photos on Instagram as well as a video in which she can be seen with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27. In it, the couple drives a boat across turquoise water. In another shot, Spears is lying in shallow water wearing only bikini bottoms. “A wonderful day that we celebrate here in paradise!” Wrote the singer. Spears did not report where she was on vacation. She also shared a series of photos in which she is partly topless on the beach, partly completely naked in front of a bathtub. “Playing in the Pacific has never hurt anyone,” she wrote about the pictures. Britney fans were happy with the musician. “Absolutely free!” Commented one user. Another wrote: “Britney, you look beautiful.”

Mako, 29, Japanese princess, waives her state dowry. On October 26, she wants to marry her friend Kei Komuro, who has suffered badly in Japan – and thereby become a “commoner”. Because of the mood against her college friend, with whom she wants to move to the USA, she renounces the money, which a princess has never done in Japan. At the same time, the court yard office announced that the daughter of Crown Prince Akishino suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) – as a result of negative reports in Japan’s media.