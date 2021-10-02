Brother Frankie Grande and Hale Leon are engaged

Another wedding is coming up in the Grande house!

Ariana Grande’s family can already prepare for the next big party after their lightning wedding: Her brother Frankie (38) proposed to his partner Hale Leon (28) – and he said “yes”! The dancer announced his engagement via “People” magazine.

Frankie Grande and Hale Leon are engaged

Virtual application including fireworks







The location for Frankie’s proposal was rather unusual – he got on his knees in front of his partner in a virtual reality adventure park in Los Angeles. After Hale said “yes” there was a virtual fireworks display for both of them. “It was such a perfect moment,” enthuses Frank in the “People” interview. “Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying with joy. I’ve been working on proposing him in virtual reality for over a year and it was absolutely breathtaking for both of us.” The couple’s closest relatives and friends, including Grande’s mother, Joan, were present at the application.

Frankie is really looking forward to showing his fans and followers on Instagram the video of the application, he revealed. The couple met in a dance bar in Los Angeles in 2019. As Frank says, it was “love at the first dance”.

Sister Ariana is already under the hood

Ariana Grande has already congratulated her brother and Hale on Instagram and shared a short shot of the two after the proposal.

In mid-May, she and her partner Dalton Gomez had secretly married. Shortly afterwards, the singer published the first photos of her dream wedding. At the romantic ceremony, Frankie should have got enough inspiration for his own wedding.