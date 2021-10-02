Britney Spears presents her goals for 2021

Brtiney Spears caused a stir on Instagram

Again and again, fans worry about their great idol Britney Spears (39), because when the pop singer reports on Instagram, it is usually with rather bizarre dance videos. It is currently also a video by Britney that is causing a stir. There, the 39-year-old turns to her followers and wants to show them her big plans for 2021. But her appearance doesn’t seem real and many followers are sure that Britney simply reads her speech from the paper. Britney’s confused plans for 2021 are shown in the video.

Britney Spears is always squinting away from the camera







In black shorts, a low-cut crop top and high heels, Britney Spears addresses her fans on Instagram. The location of the video should already be known to many of her followers, because all of her recently recorded dance videos were made in the same setting. The singer stands in the living room with a sexy pose and philosophizes about life. “I’ve heard that a lot of you guys want to take notes and know what my main goals are for 2021,” Britney speaks into the camera. While she is now presenting her goals in bullet points, followers are slightly irritated by the behavior of the 39-year-olds. Because the singer does not present her goals freely, but looks to the right from the camera after each point presented.

Is Britney Spears controlled by her family?