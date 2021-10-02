Britney Spears: Instagram video wasn’t a cry for help

Three days ago, Britney Spears taped a video saying she was fine. That gave many fans even more cause for concern.

Have the fans of Britney Spears (39, “Toxic”) lost themselves in conspiracy theories? In a video three days ago on Instagram, the singer said that she was absolutely ok and very happy. The supporters of the #FreeBritney movement saw the exact opposite in this: a cry for help. In the video, Spears explains, “I’m very good, I’m extremely happy, I have a beautiful home, wonderful children, and I’m taking a break right now to focus on myself.”









Clear statement? Not for the concerned fans who have been looking for hidden messages in the pop star’s social media posts for months. They now suspect that Britney was forced to recite or read the text and that the video was cut to cover up what was happening behind the camera. Many fans find it strange that Britney seems to be nervous in the video and keeps looking to the side. But that is not the case, reports “TMZ” now. According to the site, sources assured that Britney cut the video herself and was just a little nervous and therefore so fidgety.

The worries and rumors about the pop star have been coming to a head for a long time. Britney Spears fans, followers and co-workers fear that she will be held at home, largely due to Spears’ continued tutelage by her father. The documentary “Framing Britney Spears”, which came out in February, put Britney’s story back in the spotlight. The film traces how Spears was treated by the tabloid media, how it came to her involuntary stay in a mental hospital in 2008 and the subsequent tutelage of her father, who has had a say in her finances and personal affairs ever since.

