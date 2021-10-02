Sunday, October 3, 2021
Britney Spears: Her Ups and Downs!

Britney Spears did it: her father’s guardianship has ended. The pop star has seen a lot in recent years.

In 1999 the time had come: A singer, not even 18 years old, conquered the music world: with her hit “… Baby One More Time” landed Britney Spears not only a mega-hit, it also became world-famous in one fell swoop. This was followed by many more big hits.

Britney Spears: From the Big Breakthrough to the Crash to Liberation

But what started like in a fairy tale quickly turned into a nightmare for the American. After standing on stage for years as a young woman, releasing one song after another and being seen in the cinema, the singer hit her low point in 2007.




At that time already a mother of two, Britney Spears collapsed under the pressure and had to seek medical treatment. What followed was a decision that would rule her life for thirteen years: her father took over her guardianship.

Now, in 2021, Britney has finally managed to break away from her father Jamie with the help of her lawyers. You can see in the video which ups and downs the mega-star has experienced in her life.


