Britney Spears: bitter setback – your father remains your guardian for the time being

Britney Spears has requested that her father be released as guardian as soon as possible. One court did not comply with the request.

Britney Spears, 39, has suffered a setback. Her attorney Mathew Rosengart recently filed a motion for Jamie Spears, 69, the singer’s father, to be released as guardian as soon as possible and a hearing scheduled for September to be brought forward. The court did not comply with this request, as reported by the US celebrity portal “TMZ” and the industry magazine “Variety”, who have received the documents.









Britney Spears continues to fight against her father’s guardianship



Spears was incapacitated in 2008 and her father, Jamie, was used as a guardian at the time. The 39-year-old has been fighting against this guardianship for some time. Her election of a new lawyer was approved in July. Rosengart then officially submitted an application to replace the singer’s father as financial guardian. In early August, the attorney had filed another motion to dismiss Jamie Spears before a hearing scheduled for late September and to appoint auditor Jason Rubin instead.

Lawyer can make a new application



“Although a two-month wait for a hearing on the petition may not seem meaningful in the context of 13 years, Ms. Spears shouldn’t be forced to continue feeling traumatized, unable to sleep, and suffering,” said the Side of the singer. Every day counts. According to “TMZ”, the judge did not see enough evidence to initiate a move forward and immediate release. However, Rosengart could submit a new application before the hearing.

