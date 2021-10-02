Brad Pitt: Angelina Jolie’s father says: “I pray for the guy”

They were once considered a successful dream couple! Brad Pitt (57) and Angelina Jolie (45) fell in love in 2005, followed by a romantic wedding in southern France in 2014. Only two years later, however, there was a sudden separation! Since then, the two actors have been fighting a bitter war of roses, in which, among other things, the custody of their children Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14), Vivienne and Knox (both 12) is at stake .
It has long been clear that the judicial process will be dirty. It could also be the most expensive! As the British “DailyMail” reported recently, the couple is said to have already spent over a million dollars each on court and legal fees. An end? It’s far from in sight! Angelina’s father, cult actor Jon Voight (82), of all people, should have added fuel to the fire.
Jon Voight stands by Brad Pitt: “He had some trouble”
According to the British “The Sun”, the screen star spoke out completely surprisingly about Brad and Angelina’s war of the roses. The Oscar winner first weighed it down and said: “I have no comment at the moment.” But a short time later, while walking in Beverly Hills, California, he admitted that he had a bond with his then son-in-law Brad: “He’s had some trouble with the alcohol and I hope he takes care of things. I pray for the guy . The children get along as best they can. “
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: The court process can drag on until 2026
Nevertheless, it can be assumed that Angelina and Brad’s kids together are suffering from the current situation. The court case of the former dream couple can drag on for the next six years! The reason: Only then will their twins, Knox and Vivienne, come of age. While Hollywood star Brad Pitt is still fighting for shared custody, acting beauty Jolie wants to keep sole custody. US divorce attorney recently told the DailyMail: “Angelina can still pay millions and millions, but as long as Brad wants custody and fights for it, she has to share it.”
