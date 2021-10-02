Bodyguard: Remake planned with Latina

Warner Bros. is browsing through its own film catalog and now wants to produce a remake of the 1992 love drama Bodyguard. This time the focus would be a young Latina. An occupation is still a long way off.

“And I-hhhhhhhh, will always, love you-uuuuuuuuu“

The classic film “Bodyguard“Is to be reissued. The tone-awarded stage playwright Matthew Lopez is to design a remake for Warner Bros. While the original 1992 film was about an established vocal great, played by Whitney Houston, this time it’s about a young Latina who has only recently become famous. The love story with her bodyguard remains the same.









“When Warner Bros. approached me about the idea, I was quick to say that I wanted the protagonist to be a LatinaLopez explains aloud Variety. “You agreed to it.“He also wants to make the remake more contemporary and use the film to provide a stage for Latin American culture.

As a producer, the then “Bodyguard“Author Lawrence Kasdan on board. Lopez is writing the script, but the direction has not yet been taken. Just as little as the main roles. As a Latina pop star, Camila Cabello, who is currently in the new “Cinderella“Strip appears, or the new superstar Olivia Rodrigo (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series) one. It also remains to be seen who will follow Kevin Costner as the eponymous bodyguard.

Interestingly, Kasdan hadn’t originally written the script for Houston and Costner, but for Diana Ross and Steve McQueen in the 1970s. The film only became unforgettable with Houston’s legendary song “I will always love you“, Which was also Oscar-nominated. The song itself is on the Dolly Parton cover, however.

