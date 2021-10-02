“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” on AppleTV +

Jenni Zylka in conversation with Sigrid Brinkmann

Image of a generation: Billie Eilish represent girls between the ages of twelve and 17, says music journalist Jenni Zylka. (picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS / Uncredited)

Billie Eilish was 18 years old when she won the 2020 Grammys in all four major categories for her album. A film team accompanied the artist in 2019/2020. The result is a film not just for fans.

Billie Eilish writes the song “Bad Guy” with her brother and jokes around. She is woken up by her mother and tells that she sleeps in her parents’ bed because she is afraid of monsters in her room. She gets her driver’s license and gets her dream car as a gift.

Mixture of touring documentary and home story

The nearly two and a half hour long documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” mixes footage from 2019 and 2020 from concerts and at home with older home video footage of the family.









“We see the life of a musician who hardly does anything but music. Because she was even taught at home. So the film shows a lot of her and her private environment,” says music journalist Jenni Zylka.

You also get an idea of ​​Billie Eilish’s talent as a singer. It is impressive how Billie Eilish just starts singing on stage without letting the tone be set. That suggests an “perfect pitch”. Just as impressive is how professionally and creatively her older brother Finneas works.

Ambivalent role of parents

At the same time, you are worried about watching the film, says Zylka. One wonders if Billie is depressed or if her depressed nature and sadness in the lyrics are just a period of puberty.

The role of parents seems ambivalent: On the one hand, they protect their daughter very much and teach her homeschooling. On the other hand, they sent Billie on stage with a sprained ankle: “It’s a very, very close relationship that has grown together almost unhealthily, I would say from the outside,” said Zylka.

Apart from a few lengths in the concert scenes, the film manages to tell on several levels what kind of woman Billie Eilish is: “As a phenomenology, then as a coming-of-age story, also as a portrait of a certain generation, and maybe also a bit as a gender portrait. ” The handheld camera footage from the film team matched the older family footage very well.

In the end, the documentary is “much more than a fan piece,” says Zylka: “It’s more intimate, actually almost like a Billie Eilish film, where you have to think about how to find it, whether you are that everything is a bit too ’emo’ or to what extent you perceive it as an Enigma and want to like it. “

(kpa)

The documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” by director RJ Culter is available on Apple TV.