Billie Eilish hates ‘fans’ – Cologne

What does the singer mean by that? Billie Eilish explains what this is all about and why she doesn’t like the term.









On “The Drew Barrymore Show” the presenter Billie Eilish responds to something he noticed in her documentary “The Worlds a little blurry”, she doesn’t like to refer to her audience as ‘fans’. The 19-year-old replied, according to Buzzfeed, with the words: “She thinks the cause could be that she was a fan herself recently and now she would be considered more highly.” She thinks it’s funny because she always thought she was nobody special. It all started when she was 14 years old, a child herself. She just wants to make music and other people portray it as if she were on one side and her “fans” on the other, even though she never wanted to. She wants to be on the same level as her listeners and has no understanding of the fact that you label your audience as fans and put them a little below yourself.

Does Billie Eilish really have such a good relationship with her listeners?

The singer thinks it’s totally weird to call the people who listen to her music fans, because she sees these people on the same level as herself and says they are part of her. These people are the ones with whom she gets through everything and who always keep her back free. Billie feels just as familiar with her 91.9 million followers on Insta as she does with her friends. She doesn’t want to portray herself as something better and say she is worth more than her audience. In the interview she concludes: “They are just as fans as I am, and that doesn’t make them any less valuable than me.” Even if other of her star colleagues don’t understand this, Billie Eilish remains true to her words and says she will not call her listeners fans no matter how far she gets in her life.