Ben Affleck suffered the worst hell of his life for a critic flop

“[Der Film] wants to be the Titanic of war films, but it’s just a boring romance with ridiculously bad dialogue “reads the evaluation of all opinions on Pearl Harbor on the reviews aggregator Rotten tomatoes . The war film with Ben Affleck is considered by many viewers: inside as the worst film of 2001. For the actor it is doubly painful – he tormented himself as badly for the film as never before in his life.

Pearl Harbor was the hardest thing Ben Affleck ever did

Affleck told this now when he looked back at his film projects. However, it wasn’t the shooting itself that was painful, but rather the preparation for his role as a fighter pilot: for this purpose Director Michael Bay sent the cast to a US Army training camp.

I don’t know how they got permission for this, but they sent us to a real army boot camp. We took a preparatory course for budding elite soldiers. It was horrible. It was an incredibly excruciating, painful, and miserable experience. I would have given up on the first day, but I didn’t want it to come out publicly. [Die Ausbilder] yelled at us. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done to this day.

Has Ben Affleck’s agony improved Michael Bay’s war movie action?

Pearl Harbor tells the turmoil of a love triangle (Affleck, Kate Beckinsale and Josh Hartnett) against the backdrop of the Japanese attack on the US base of the same name. With all the romance and the excess of questionable dialogue scenes The question arises whether the relentless training of the cast was really necessary.

But it is possible that the torments of Ben Affleck and Co. gave the action scenes of the film that certain, gripping something. Even if the criticism still tears his mouth over plot, script or historical inaccuracy, Many agree: The fight sequences are implemented absolutely first class.

