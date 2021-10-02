Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez: Fans discover interesting detail – Cologne

J.Lo and her boyfriend Ben Affleck are not currently following each other on Instagram!









After the romance between the two celebs is made public, fans discover a detail on the two of them on social media. After taking a closer look, justjared.com also reports that the two do not follow each other on Instagram – which causes confusion among fans. Ben Affleck is currently following 94 accounts on Instagram – but not including Jennifer, instead you can find names like Tom Brady, the Boston Red Sox and GQ. With Jennifer Lopez, however, there are over 1000 accounts that she follows, including Ben Affleck surprisingly not to be found! Despite the activity that Jennifer shows on Instagram, the celebrity couple doesn’t seem to care if they follow each other right now. In addition, the artist is one of the highest-paid celebrities on Instagram and advertises many well-known brands worldwide.

Jennifer’s Instagram Posting Business!

The world-famous American actress and singer Jennifer “J.Lo” Lynn Lopez turns out to be a true marketing genius and turns everything she touches into gold. The 51-year-old superstar receives an average of 663,000 US dollars (approx. 560,600 euros) from advertising partners (as of 2020) for a post on Instagram that she shares with her 133 million followers. In addition, the skilled entrepreneur has an estimated annual income of around 30 million euros with her own perfume, her own clothing line and an endless number of renowned films and world hits, while her fortune is estimated at 335 million euros. This explains, among other things, why Jennifer is considered a symbol of woman power worldwide and is a role model for many women. One thing has to be given to J.Lo: The woman knows how to earn millions!