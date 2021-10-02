Ben Affleck Finally Cuddles His Son Again

Finally, Ben Affleck (48) can hug his kids again – and cuddle them properly. After the alleged love holiday with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (51), the actor enjoys the time with his son Samuel.

The “Justice League” star lovingly puts his arms around little Samuel. Despite the mask, you can clearly feel how much the father-son team missed each other. All the better that Papa Ben picks up his son in Los Angeles himself from swimming lessons.







The signs point to a “Bennifer” comeback

But what is actually going on between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Will there be a love comeback soon and with it “Bennifer 2.0”? At the beginning of May, the two were spotted on vacation together in Montana and in April Ben visited his former fiancée at home. So it’s no wonder that the rumor mill has been simmering again since then.

