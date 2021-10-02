Sunday, October 3, 2021
Ben Affleck Finally Cuddles His Son Again

By Sonia Gupta
Ben Affleck and son Samuel reunited

Finally, Ben Affleck (48) can hug his kids again – and cuddle them properly. After the alleged love holiday with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (51), the actor enjoys the time with his son Samuel.

This is what father-son love looks like: Ben Affleck presses his son Samuel, who comes from his marriage to ex-wife Jennifer Garner, very firmly. © MEGA

The “Justice League” star lovingly puts his arms around little Samuel. Despite the mask, you can clearly feel how much the father-son team missed each other. All the better that Papa Ben picks up his son in Los Angeles himself from swimming lessons.




The signs point to a “Bennifer” comeback

But what is actually going on between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? Will there be a love comeback soon and with it “Bennifer 2.0”? At the beginning of May, the two were spotted on vacation together in Montana and in April Ben visited his former fiancée at home. So it’s no wonder that the rumor mill has been simmering again since then.

In the video: Everything from Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez is back in high demand with her ex-boyfriends

In general, since the alleged love trip with Ben, J.Lo seems to be high on the list of other exes again. For example, P. Diddy (51) vies for the attention of his ex. And with her ex Marc Anthony (52) J.Lo is said to have been spotted at lunch on May 27, according to “Page Six”. So whether there really is a chance of “Bennifer 2.0” remains to be seen.

 


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
