Because of Harvey Weinstein, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s house blessing was crooked

Angelina Jolie (46) has revealed to "The Guardian": Brad Pitt (57) knew that Harvey Weinstein (69) had sexually molested her in the 90s – and still worked with the film producer. «We argued about it. Of course it hurt me, "said the Oscar winner. Brad and Angelina met on the set of the action comedy "Mr. & Mrs. Smith »from 2005, when the actor was married to Hollywood colleague Jennifer Aniston (52).

In the 90s, Angelina Jolie (46) was sexually molested by Harvey Weinstein (69).

Henceforth, she refused to work with him and warned others in the industry.

Her ex-husband Brad Pitt (57) knew about the harassment and still decided to make common cause with the film mogul.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie (46) revealed in an interview that Brad Pitt (57) worked against her will more than once with film mogul Harvey Weinstein (69). At the age of 21 she herself played in the comedy drama “Playing by Heart” produced by Weinstein – he is said to have sexually molested her in a hotel room at the time. Although Brad knew about it, according to her, he is said to have sought contact with the sex offender who has been sentenced today.

In an article published on Saturday by The Guardian, the two-time Oscar winner tells about Weinstein’s attack: “It was unacceptable. I had to escape the situation. ” After that, she strictly stayed away from him and warned other people. She turned down a request for the biographical drama “The Aviator” because Weinstein was involved.

“We argued about it”

She further reveals: “I remember asking my first husband, Jonny Lee Miller, – who was great with it – to tell others not to leave women alone with Weinstein.” Then she talks about Brad: “I never worked with Weinstein again. It was hard for me that Brad did it anyway. “

The film star starred in the 2009 Tarantino flick “Inglorious Basterds”, which was distributed by The Weinstein Company. A little later, Brad is said to have contacted Weinstein specifically for his film “Killing Them Softly”, as Angelina says. «We argued about it. Of course it hurt me, ”said the Hollywood star.

Ex Gwyneth Paltrow experienced the same thing

In addition: Angelina is not the only ex-partner of Brad who is said to have been sexually molested by Weinstein: Gwyneth Paltrow (48) said she had the same experience in her early 20s. She even had a relationship with Brad at the time and confided in him, as she revealed in 2018. Almost ironic: of all people, he is now co-producing the film “She Said”, which rolls up the Weinstein case.

