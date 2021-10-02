Angelina Jolie: She’s a whole new woman now

by Sandra Reitz and Andreas Renner



Angelina Jolie surprises everyone: She now not only lives very close to her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She gets along well with him again – and tells us how it came about with unusual frankness.

She sits in the garden and strokes the lawn with her bare feet, lost in thought. And she smiles – something that has been missing from her for a long time. In her villa in Los Feliz, Angelina Jolie, 45, is gradually blossoming again. In June 2017, nine months after breaking up with Brad Pitt, 56, she moved to the property, which was built in 1913. Legendary director Cecil B. De Mille once lived in the main building, Charlie Chaplin resided in the guest house. Angelina Jolie has now opened her home to the British “Vogue” for the first time – and thus also allows a deep insight into her soul.

Angelina Jolie: Relaxed relationship with Brad Pitt



The park-like garden, the large house with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms are made for the Hollywood actress and her six children. “I wanted it to be close to your father – he lives only five minutes away. What I love most is that there are so many paths and places to walk and think about here.”

She’s been brooding lately more than she’d like. But after the long judicial tug-of-war with Brad over custody and after countless family therapy sessions, the relationship with her ex-husband has finally relaxed. Today the children can see their father whenever they want without a fuss. Spontaneously, without prior notice, without an argument with her mom. Shiloh, 14, and Knox, 12, especially enjoy it and often spend the night with their father.

“I focused on healing our family”



The long road to respectful interaction with Pitt was painful for Angelina Jolie – you can hear that again and again. “The last few years have been pretty tough. I’ve focused on healing our family. It’s getting better. The ice is melting and the blood is returning to my body.” She is not over the failure of her marriage, the loss of her great love and the farewell to a common family, “but I plan to”.









While Brad Pitt had a brief affair with the German model Nicole Poturalski at the end of last year, Angelina Jolie is not yet thinking of a new relationship. However, she is no longer sad either: “I have the feeling that I have survived a few things. I’m trying to be hopeful.” She can look ahead again. This includes tidying up – internally and externally. She is currently auctioning a landscape painting by the legendary British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Brad had given it to her. Letting go is good for you now.

She is not a “traditional housewife”



Right now, Angelina Jolie is primarily a mom – although she doesn’t think she’s very good at it. “Even though I have a lot of children and wanted to be a mother, I always imagined it to be like Jane Goodall, who is somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I have the feeling that I lack all the skills to be a traditional housewife.”

In lockdown, she is now doing what so many parents do: working from home and at the same time keeping the children happy in homeschooling. Vivienne, 12, likes to take care of animals in her free time: she now has a small zoo with a dog, two rabbits, a lizard and a snake. The six also learn new languages. Maddox, 19, speaks Korean and Russian. Shiloh tries her hand at Afrikaans – one of the languages ​​of Namibia, the country where Angelina gave birth to her.

A task plan ensures that Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, and the others lend a hand. Alternating between doing the dishes, vacuuming, taking out garbage and gardening. Angelina Jolie: “The children are quite resilient and help me. We are a good team.” And they look after her when she lets the fried eggs burn again.

So it goes with her career



Despite the turbulent family life, Angelina Jolie keeps an eye on her professional plans. Even if she cannot travel around the world at the moment, it is still important to the UN Special Representative for Refugees to denounce injustices and stand up for minorities. She is currently helping women in various countries to work as beekeepers. She will soon be publishing the children’s book “Know your rights” together with the aid organization Amnesty International. And she will direct the film adaptation of the life of British war photographer Don McCullin.

Angelina Jolie’s next appearance in front of the camera is eagerly awaited: The Marvel film “The Eternals” is due to hit the cinemas in November. She plays a superhero next to Salma Hayek. So she has by no means renounced action à la Lara Croft – even if her children recently warned her not to jump on the trampoline because she could injure herself. Is she afraid of getting older? On the contrary! “In the fifties,” announced Angelina Jolie, “I’ll really get going.”

