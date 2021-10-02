After giving birth: Cardi B is struggling with her hormones

Cardi B (28) seems to have trouble with everyday life with a baby. The rapper only became a mother for the second time in early September. She and her husband Offset (29) became the parents of a little boy after daughter Kulture (3) – whose name they have kept a secret until now. However, the musician’s great baby happiness is currently somewhat clouded: Cardis Hormones go crazy after the birth.

The 28-year-old has not yet revealed much about her new life as a mother of two. on Twitter explained Cardi Her followers now, however, that her hormones are causing her some problems at the moment: “I can’t wait for these postnatal hormones to leave my body for good. I cry for no reason.”

Already suffered after her first pregnancy Cardi postnatal depression. “I thought I could prevent that. After the birth, the doctor told me about postnatal depression and I just said, ‘I’m fine. I don’t think I’ll get that,'” she said in an interview with in 2019 Harper’s Bazaar. But when she held Baby Kulture in her arms, things turned out differently: “From one moment to the next the world suddenly weighed heavily on my shoulders.”









Cardi B and Offset with their second child

Cardi B, rapper

Cardi B and Offset in January 2020 in California

