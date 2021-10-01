You should see that on Netflix, Prime Video and Co.

By Gunther Reinhardt Gunther Reinhardt (gun) profile October 01, 2021 – 9:56 a.m.



42 images

How about, for example, “I know what you did last Summer”, “The Ibiza Affair”, “Young Rock” and “Life’s a Glitch” (clockwise from top left)? Our picture gallery offers many impressions from the most interesting series of the month. Photo: Amazon Prime, Sky, NBC, Netflix

Conspiracy myths, wrestling fairy tales and an Ibiza affair: our streaming series recommendations for October.

What will October bring? We present the ten most interesting TV series starting this month on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and Co.

1. Young Rock

We’ve all probably always wondered: How did wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (“Jungle Cruise”, “Jumanji”) get who he is today? The bizarre series “Young Rock” tries a motley biography in sitcom format that cheekily mixes reality and fiction. Sky, October 4th

2. The Billion Dollar Code

And yet another contribution from the “Stories that Mankind Must Experience”: In the 1990s, two computer nerds in Berlin invent the Terra Vision algorithm. And 25 years later, they are arguing with Google in court about whether they are the inventors of Google Earth. In this miniseries, Robert Thalheim tells their story with Mark Waschke, Misel Maticevic, Leonard Scheicher and Marius Ahrendt in leading roles. Netflix, October 7th









3. Just Beyond

Are my parents aliens? Are rebellious students at the “boarding school for difficult girls” not only given a new haircut but also brainwashed? Such questions are answered by the anthology series “Just Beyond”, which it is no coincidence that it quotes the theme song from the classic “Twilight Zone”. Here too, improbable mystery and sci-fi stories are collected, albeit this time consistently told from a teenage perspective. Disney +, October 13th

4. Blackout

Marc Elsberg’s thrillers are making their way onto television. In November, the film adaptation of the futuristic crime thriller “Zero” with Heike Makatsch will be screened in Das Erste. And the streaming service Joyn has already decided to write the novel “Blackout” with Moritz Bleibtreu for its six-part series, which tells of what happens when the power goes out all over Europe. Joyn Plus +, 14. October

5. I know what you did last summer

The horror film “I Know What You Did Last Summer” with Jennifer Love Hewitt taught Generation X fear in the 1990s. Now it’s Generation Z’s turn. The main roles are played by Madison Iseman (“Jumanji”) and Brianne Tju, who already had to scream very loudly in the series “Scream”, the other slasher movie update. Amazon Prime, October 15th

6. The Ibiza affair

Political life is too bizarre to be left to the news broadcasts. In a “Schtonk!” Style, Sky recounts in a four-part series what happened in a finca on Ibiza in May 2019 when Austrian politicians met with the supposed niece of a Russian oligarch. Sky, October 21

7. Life’s a glitch

“If you look into an abyss for a long time, the abyss also looks into you.” It is surprising that Nietzsche is quoted in a series with comedy superstar Julien Bam (five million followers on Youtube). But not that Bams influencer buddy Joon Kim also participates in the over-the-top slapstick. Both play themselves, but end up in a parallel world in which no one knows Bam, but Kim is a superstar. Netflix, October 21

8. Invasion

Once again the world is being invaded by aliens, and once again people are struggling to survive on every continent. Really now? You’ve seen it a thousand times! But because this science fiction drama comes from Simon Kinberg (“Deadpool”) and David Weil (“Hunters”), it’s still worth watching. Apple TV + October 22

9. Inside job

Where do all the conspiracies come from that aluminum hat wearers talk about all over the world? They are invented by a rather chaotic team in a secret laboratory. At least that’s what this quirky cartoon series claims. Netflix, October 22

10. Swagger

LeBron James made his big (rather involuntarily funny) appearance in the slap “Space Jam”. Now it’s the turn of the next basketball superstar: Kevin Durant is satisfied with the role of producer: Based on his experiences, the series drama “Swagger” tells from the world of young basketball. Apple TV + October 29th