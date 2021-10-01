You should definitely listen to this album by Doja Cat

In After Work, the MEEDIA editorial team gives the best tips for after work, the weekend – or in between. This time there: Jan Fleischhauer, the singer Doja Cat and a new series by Nicole Kidman.

Ben Krischke recommends: “How Dare You!” By Jan Fleischhauer

Opinions are divided about the long-time “Spiegel” – and today’s “Focus” columnist Jan Fleischhauer. For some he is a keyboard hero who pointedly takes to the field against the left-green establishment, for others he is an “old, white man” who does not want to recognize the signs of the times. Either way: it is read by supporters and opponents alike. “How Dare You” is first and foremost a snackable best-of of his columns. Entertaining, pointed, provocative – just entertainment. These pieces are complemented by conversations that are worth reading, among others with the feminist author Sophie Passmann and – of course! – with Fleischhauer’s longtime friend Jakob Augstein, the publisher of “Freitag”. Urgent reading recommendation.









Nils Jacobsen recommends: “Planet Her” by Doja Cat

Singer Doja Cat- Photo: Imago Images

There is a gap in modern R&B, which was shaped in the noughties by Beyoncé and in the early 10s by Rihanna, until at some point both superstars showed more interest in icon status (including their own fashion labels) than in their musical careers. The younger generation around Ariana Grande, which also includes Doja Cat, pushed into the gap. The 25-year-old, whose real name is Amalaratna “Amala” Zandile Dlamin, achieved a viral hit in 2018 with the dada-esque YouTube video “Mooo!”. The commercial breakthrough followed two years later with the number one single “Say So”. Having arrived in the mainstream, the Californian is now presenting the R&B album of the summer with “Planet Her”. Best tracks: “Kiss me more” and “Tonight” with hip-hop veteran Eve.

Nils Jacobsen also recommends: “Nine Perfect Strangers ”on Amazon Prime

Everything Nicole Kidman touches turns into gold – most recently the HBO series “Big Little Lies” and “The Undoing”. Kidman’s new Hulu series “Nine Perfect Strangers”, which has been on Amazon Prime since the end of August, fits seamlessly into the category. Once again, iconic producer David E. Kelly has directed, and again the aesthetics of the pictures alone offer a high-gloss exhilaration. But as is so often the case in life, appearances are deceptive. In the eight-part series, nine very different characters meet in the “Tranquillum House” wellness retreat, which is guru-led by the opaque leader Masha (Nicole Kidman). But the supposed relaxation cure quickly turns into a self-discovery horror trip, which is reminiscent of “Lost” in its existentialism. Binge guarantee!











