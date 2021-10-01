Sunday, October 3, 2021
HomeNewsWill Lenny Kravitz soon strip on "Magic Mike"? He's already had...
News

Will Lenny Kravitz soon strip on “Magic Mike”? He’s already had a six-pack – folks

By Sonia Gupta
0
96




He doesn’t just bring the coffee to the boil here.

Musician Lenny Kravitz (57) leaves no doubt that MANN can also be in absolute top form beyond his mid-fifties.

With a hard six-pack and vein-streaked arms, he shows his 3.9 million followers how he prefers to drink his morning coffee: namely with sunglasses on his nose and an unbuttoned shirt.

This sight is not only popular with female fans. Because of all things his future son-in-law, Channing Tatum (41), who is currently dating his daughter Zoë Kravitz (32), can hardly believe the singer’s top form.

Channing comments under the Instagram photo: “Great God, man! What do you eat or what’s in the water or in your genes? It’s unnatural. Do you only train abs all day? “


At the MET gala, Channing and Zoë could hardly be separated

At the MET gala, Channing and Zoë could hardly be separatedPhoto: GC Images

Even the “Magic Mike” star can learn a little something or he can hire Kravitz as the next stripper in his next “Magic Mike” film.





Channing Tatum also trains hard to be in top form. In

Channing Tatum also trains hard to be in top form. In “Magic Mike” he embodied a stripperPhoto: Concorde

A few weeks ago, the Kravitz daughter made a joke of it and suggested her father as the new stripper for the film, linked a mega six-pack photo of her father Chaninng Tatum and wrote: “Are you casting for MM3?”.

Here you will find content from Instagram

In order to interact with or display content from Instagram and other social networks, we need your consent.

Her dad has the potential to do so. But his music is currently the main focus for him. He wrote about his kitchen photo: “2:37 pm. Good Morning. Spent all night in the studio last night. 3 albums can be seen on the horizon. I go away again. Love.”

And other male Hollywood stars are completely off their socks when it comes to Kravitz’s mega-body. Lopez-Ex A-Rod (46) comments with heart and flame emojis under the photo, Dwayne Johnson (49) writes: “My brother. That inspires. “

And now quickly to the gym.


Previous articleBritney Spears stages her new freedom
Next articleYou should definitely listen to this album by Doja Cat
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv