Will Lenny Kravitz soon strip on “Magic Mike”? He’s already had a six-pack – folks

He doesn’t just bring the coffee to the boil here.
Musician Lenny Kravitz (57) leaves no doubt that MANN can also be in absolute top form beyond his mid-fifties.
With a hard six-pack and vein-streaked arms, he shows his 3.9 million followers how he prefers to drink his morning coffee: namely with sunglasses on his nose and an unbuttoned shirt.
This sight is not only popular with female fans. Because of all things his future son-in-law, Channing Tatum (41), who is currently dating his daughter Zoë Kravitz (32), can hardly believe the singer’s top form.
Channing comments under the Instagram photo: “Great God, man! What do you eat or what’s in the water or in your genes? It’s unnatural. Do you only train abs all day? “
Even the “Magic Mike” star can learn a little something or he can hire Kravitz as the next stripper in his next “Magic Mike” film.
A few weeks ago, the Kravitz daughter made a joke of it and suggested her father as the new stripper for the film, linked a mega six-pack photo of her father Chaninng Tatum and wrote: “Are you casting for MM3?”.
Her dad has the potential to do so. But his music is currently the main focus for him. He wrote about his kitchen photo: “2:37 pm. Good Morning. Spent all night in the studio last night. 3 albums can be seen on the horizon. I go away again. Love.”
And other male Hollywood stars are completely off their socks when it comes to Kravitz’s mega-body. Lopez-Ex A-Rod (46) comments with heart and flame emojis under the photo, Dwayne Johnson (49) writes: “My brother. That inspires. “
And now quickly to the gym.