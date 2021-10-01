Will Lenny Kravitz soon strip on “Magic Mike”? He’s already had a six-pack – folks

He doesn’t just bring the coffee to the boil here.

Musician Lenny Kravitz (57) leaves no doubt that MANN can also be in absolute top form beyond his mid-fifties.

With a hard six-pack and vein-streaked arms, he shows his 3.9 million followers how he prefers to drink his morning coffee: namely with sunglasses on his nose and an unbuttoned shirt.

This sight is not only popular with female fans. Because of all things his future son-in-law, Channing Tatum (41), who is currently dating his daughter Zoë Kravitz (32), can hardly believe the singer’s top form.

Channing comments under the Instagram photo: "Great God, man! What do you eat or what's in the water or in your genes? It's unnatural. Do you only train abs all day? "





At the MET gala, Channing and Zoë could hardly be separatedPhoto: GC Images



Even the "Magic Mike" star can learn a little something or he can hire Kravitz as the next stripper in his next "Magic Mike" film.













Channing Tatum also trains hard to be in top form. In “Magic Mike” he embodied a stripperPhoto: Concorde



A few weeks ago, the Kravitz daughter made a joke of it and suggested her father as the new stripper for the film, linked a mega six-pack photo of her father Chaninng Tatum and wrote: “Are you casting for MM3?”.

Her dad has the potential to do so. But his music is currently the main focus for him. He wrote about his kitchen photo: “2:37 pm. Good Morning. Spent all night in the studio last night. 3 albums can be seen on the horizon. I go away again. Love.”

And other male Hollywood stars are completely off their socks when it comes to Kravitz’s mega-body. Lopez-Ex A-Rod (46) comments with heart and flame emojis under the photo, Dwayne Johnson (49) writes: “My brother. That inspires. “

And now quickly to the gym.