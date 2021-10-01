Warning, spoilers! – Does the bond end point to the new bond? – Movie theater

“No time to die” is the end for Craig. For someone else, it could be the beginning.

The new Bond flick has been thrilling and shocking cinema fans since yesterday. But now the question is not only how fatally the last “Bond” with Daniel Craig (53) ends. But also: How are things going on with “Bond” now?

On the other hand, two scenes seem remarkable.





Daniel Craig (53) is retiring from Bond and making way for the next 007. The end of “No Time to Die” could have given the first clues to his successorPhoto by: picture alliance / Everett Collection



The bow to the “Bourne Trilogy” with Matt Damon

In the very first scene, “Bond” refers to “Bourne”. The opening sequence in “No Time to Die” is very reminiscent of the farmhouse scene in “The Bourne Identity”.

In both films, a killer trudges through the field alone. He shoots wildly, pursues his victim. In the background: a lonely house.





Also in “The Bourne Trilogy” Matt Damon chases a killer in a farm housePhoto by: picture alliance / Everett Collection



There are also similar fishing trawler scenes: Bourne swims in the sea right at the beginning, is taken on board by fishermen. Bond also goes on board a similar boat.

Background: When “The Bourne Identity” was released worldwide in 2002, there was a big debate “Is Bourne the better Bond?” Now this award.

Is that an indication of the succession? Will Matt Damon be the new Bond?

BILD assessment: No. The producers bow to an action series that inspired and revived “Bond”. The competition even helped the producers, now they are reciprocating.

The bow to “Blood Diamond” with Leonardo DiCaprio

The last scene in “No Time to Die” looks like an exact copy from the 2006 film. Ex-soldier Danny Archer (DiCaprio’s role) shoots a machine gun (Mk 18 Mod 0), as does Bond.





Leonardo DiCaprio (46) calls his girlfriend bleeding in “Blood Diamond” – and dies – like Bond nowPhoto: United Archive



Both crouch panting heavily in a sandy rocky landscape. Both bleed in the same place, even the blood drips at a similar angle. Both talk to their friend on a satellite phone, who is sitting by the water and asking the same question (“Are you out of there?”).

Even the names are similar: Maddie in “Blood Diamond”, Madeleine in “Bond”. With “Blood Diamond” a light aircraft flies, with “Bond” the cruise missiles. Both die.













Danny Archer (Leonardo DiCaprio) uses an Mk 18 Mod 0 in “Blood Diamond” – like Bond in “No Time to Die”Photo: United Archive



The scene looks like a transition from Craig to DiCaprio. Because if you want to see an actor who could play Bond, you see him in Craig’s last scene.

The “Bond” producers need to know this scene. Leonardo DiCaprio is said to have turned down the role as Bond before. But he will also see this scene.





The tuxedo also looks good on Leonardo DiCaprioPhoto: picture alliance / Jordan Straus



BILD assessment: Quite possible – the parallels are very exciting. It is also possible that Barbara Broccoli (61) & Co. give him such a sign that he can think about it again. Biggest hurdle: So far, Bond has always come from Great Britain or Australia (Commonwealth). Leo would break this unwritten rule.

There is another theory that DiCaprio would fit perfectly into: One of his best friends, cult director Quentin Tarantino (58), put out his feelers for 007 17 years ago. At that time, Tarantino met Pierce Brosnan and explained his idea to him: a completely new prehistory to the “Bond” universe.

Tarantino canceled broccoli at the time. But it would suit him not to let defeat sit on him. According to his own statements, the star director wants to shoot “one last big thing”. Just one more movie.

The most legendary cinema franchise in history would fit in perfectly with this.

How Much Bond is in Leo?

▶ Smoking – full marks!

Leonardo DiCaprio cuts a fine figure in a suit and bow tie – whether at the Oscars or on behalf of Her Majesty.

▶ ︎ Fires – full points!

“The Kid” (1995), “Blood Diamond” (2006), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019) … He had a gun in his hand in at least 14 films.

▶ ︎ Beach – half the score!

DiCaprio quickly “worked off” his washboard abs after each role. But there’s plenty of time until the next 007 …





Would have to reactivate the fitness subscription for the role: DiCaprio is currently wearing wellbeingPhoto: action press







Craig trained for the 007 body for 1.5 hours every dayPhoto: Christie’s / Free of Charge



▶ ︎ Party – full marks!

His favorite drink: vodka-soda. A shot of vermouth and he’s got the Bond drink!

▶ ︎ Womanizer – full marks!

Leo and the ladies? Runs! In real life AND on the screen.